Genesis 'Pack the Bus' drive to benefit area families

Genesis Health System is rolling out its "Pack the Bus" event again this year after a successful debut a year ago as part of its celebration of 150 years of health services.
Last year, the “Pack the Bus” team collected items and assembled thousands of school supplies into 136 boxes and delivered them to 10 school districts. The effort was so successful and well received by the school districts the decision was made to “Pack the Bus” again.
“This has been a disruptive year in our families with loss of jobs and income, furloughs, anxiety about what may come and changes in school routines. We are hopeful that the Genesis ‘Pack the Bus’ campaign can assist families and the schools again this year,” said Shirley Gusta, director of the Genesis Business Intelligence Center, who is coordinating the Genesis volunteer effort. “There is never enough funding for schools to provide everything students need."
Donations will be collected from 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. August 3-6 at school buses parked at these locations:
- Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Monday, August 3, at the parking lot close to Rusholme Street, between the Heart Institute and Edgerton building.
- GMC-West Campus, Tuesday, August 4, at the north side/Central Park Avenue parking lot, near the atrium.
- GMC-Silvis Campus, Wednesday, August 5, in the corner of the main parking lot
- North Scott Foods, Eldridge, Thursday, August 6
Social distancing and infection prevention will be practiced at each collection site.
Here are suggested items being requested by the schools:
- Highlighters
- Facial tissues
- Dry erase markers
- #2 pencils and pencil boxes
- Crayons
- Bleach wipes
- Glue sticks
- Washable markers
- Hand sanitizer
- Spiral notebooks – wide lined
- Liquid glue (Elmer’s)
- Scissors
- Colored pencils
- Art brushes
- 3-ring binders
- 2-pocket folders (plastic or paper)
- Table top easels
- Individual pencil sharpeners
- Red ink pens
- Scotch tape
- Tabbed dividers for 3-ring binders
- Zip-lock bags
- Loose-leaf notebook paper
- Note cards
- Mechanical pencils
- AAA batteries
- Headphones (not earbuds)
- Backpacks (girl/boy/generic)
