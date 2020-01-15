Genesis Birth Center helps Family Museum surpass fundraising goal

With a generous donation from Genesis Birth Center, the Family Museum climbed over the top of its fundraising goal to bring a Luckey Climber to the Bettendorf museum.

Using a blue magic marker, Genesis Medical Center President Jordan Voigt colored the final section of the museum's fundraising thermometer — coloring a little outside the lines. The donation, announced Wednesday, will make the Birth Center the presenting sponsor of the Luckey Climber.

Flanked by museum staff and Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher, Voigt said the Birth Center "was thrilled to partner with the Family Museum" on the new indoor climbing attraction.

"As the father of two young children, (the museum) builds core family values... We see it as an extension of our mission," he said of the hospital, where 2,000 babies are born each year.

With his family already regular museum visitors, he expects the Luckey Climber to become a favorite for his daughters, 2 ½-year-old Caroline and 9-month-old Madelyn.

