Geneseo works on industrial park expansion

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has been working on an expansion at the city's industrial park for some time. The council voted last May to exercise the option to buy 35 acres and voted last month to lease the land to farmer Ross Dwyer this year.
WHAT'S NEW: In a remote city council meeting Tuesday, aldermen voted to recommend to the city council the annexation of the new industrial park acreage less five acres that's been sold to someone to build a house. The new annexation would have B-4 zoning.
WHAT'S NEXT: In 2017, the city adopted an ordinance creating an annual business registration which imposed a cost of $10 to register and a $50 penalty for failure to register. Over 250 businesses were contacted and 111 complied. No fines were levied, however. On Tuesday, aldermen voted to recommend the council approve an ordinance for a new business registration form that has no cost to register and focuses on safety and quick contact. It does have a $50 fine for failure to register. After a long discussion, aldermen opted against asking for businesses' Federal Tax (FEIN) number with a eye to checking whether or not they are paying state sales tax, of which the city gets a share. "If people are resisting paying taxes before, do you think us asking for a tax number is going to help any?:" asked Ald. Robert Wachtel. "I don't think so." City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said a complete business registration would have had an application recently. "During the COVID event, the police department was going door to door to hand out flyers and if we had this in place, we could have done it by e-mail," she said.
Aldermen also voted to recommend the full council exempt the police department, the public works department and the electric department as emergency responders from a new expansion of the Family Medical Leave Act for the specific instance of regular child care. An emergency responder would still be covered if a family member needed to be quarantined or was sick. "Virtually every single client of ours is following the same path," said Margaret Kostopulos, attorney with Ancel-Glink.
-- LISA HAMMER
