Geneseo works on industrial park expansion

WHAT'S NEXT: In 2017, the city adopted an ordinance creating an annual business registration which imposed a cost of $10 to register and a $50 penalty for failure to register. Over 250 businesses were contacted and 111 complied. No fines were levied, however. On Tuesday, aldermen voted to recommend the council approve an ordinance for a new business registration form that has no cost to register and focuses on safety and quick contact. It does have a $50 fine for failure to register. After a long discussion, aldermen opted against asking for businesses' Federal Tax (FEIN) number with a eye to checking whether or not they are paying state sales tax, of which the city gets a share. "If people are resisting paying taxes before, do you think us asking for a tax number is going to help any?:" asked Ald. Robert Wachtel. "I don't think so." City administrator Jo Hollenkamp said a complete business registration would have had an application recently. "During the COVID event, the police department was going door to door to hand out flyers and if we had this in place, we could have done it by e-mail," she said.