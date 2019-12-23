Geneseo woman receives Daughters of the American Revolution award

GENESEO — Amy Balensiefen of Geneseo recently received the 2019 National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Award.

She was chosen for the award for many reasons, including her efforts of turning what once was Geneseo’s first public school into the Central Schoolhouse Inn, a bed-and-breakfast with plenty of room to accommodate events.

The two-story brick colonial mansion at 115 E. North St. was built in 1856 and housed a public school from 1856 to 1890. In 1914, local attorney Harry Brown hired Frank Lloyd Wright protege Cecil E. Bryan to renovate the schoolhouse into a six-bedroom home in 1914. The renovation took three years.

Cheryl Chamberlain, community service chair of the Geneseo Chapter of DAR, said, “Amy has worked to empower and economically advance women and people of color. She has mentored women and has assisted nonprofits with strategic planning activities.”

Chamberlain said Balensiefen is the founding chair of the United Way Young Leaders committee. ”Her volunteer activities include John Deere Diversity & Inclusion, United Way, Society of Women Engineers, Geneseo Park Foundation, and the YWCA," Chamberlain said.

