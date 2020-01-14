Geneseo schools plan instructional coaching

WHAT WE KNOW: Each year school districts place a lot of emphasis on professional development of their teaching staff.

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo will implement instructional coaching at the middle school for the 2020-2021 school year.

Nine staff members volunteered to get level one-certified in the process of evaluating fellow teachers last summer, and six more have since been certified. Two have been certified at level two.

For now, the plan is to have some of them work as "coaches" full time. Coaches may work with three to five teachers for four to six weeks and eventually get to everyone.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The program would be implemented at the grade schools and the high school after the middle school.

The Sherrard Foundation has covered the bulk of the cost of the program for the first year, but the school district is talking about budgeting for funding in future years.

Teachers are required to participate within an evaluation cycle, which for non-tenured teachers is every year.