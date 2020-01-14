Geneseo schools plan instructional coaching

WHAT WE KNOW: Each year school districts place a lot of emphasis on professional development of their teaching staff.
WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo will implement instructional coaching at the middle school for the 2020-2021 school year.
Nine staff members volunteered to get level one-certified in the process of evaluating fellow teachers last summer, and six more have since been certified. Two have been certified at level two.
For now, the plan is to have some of them work as "coaches" full time. Coaches may work with three to five teachers for four to six weeks and eventually get to everyone.
The program would be implemented at the grade schools and the high school after the middle school.
The Sherrard Foundation has covered the bulk of the cost of the program for the first year, but the school district is talking about budgeting for funding in future years.
Teachers are required to participate within an evaluation cycle, which for non-tenured teachers is every year.
Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said the concept is well-supported by research. "Well, it's an exciting idea, and the proof will be in the pudding in a year or two to see how effective we are," said Barry Snodgrass, board president.
WHAT'S NEXT: In other business at the Jan. 9 meeting, board members completed the first reading of a new teacher evaluation plan. Brumbaugh said the plan, created by the administration and the Geneseo Education Association, reflects some autonomy, and then in other areas such as deadlines, not so much flexibility. He said a change for the Geneseo plan will be in the appeals process for teachers who receive an unsatisfactory rating. The plan won't go into effect until next school year.
The board also heard that the 2010s were athletically the best decade the district has ever had, district-wide among all sports, even competing against larger schools in the new conference.