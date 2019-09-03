GENESEO - The annual “Trains, Planes & Automobiles” celebration in Geneseo is fun for all ages. From the period aircraft overhead to antique cars lining the downtown streets and the Pedal Parade for kids, there is something for everyone.
The event, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 5-7-8, is sponsored by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s celebration gets underway Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Geneseo Airport pilots host the annual National Stearman Fly-In. The public can experience the sights and sounds of the World War II Stearman Bi-Planes land and take off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gen-Air Park, east of Geneseo on U.S. Route 6. It is requested that “absolutely no pets at the airport.”
The fall event also features “Cruise the Canal,” tours of the historic Hennepin Canal on Friday, Sept. 6.
Zack Sullivan, executive director of the Geneseo Chamber, said, “The tours started at ‘Trains, Planes & Automobiles’ a few years ago and after not offering them for one year, by popular demand we brought them back. They are a great asset to the weekend activities, and give people an opportunity to see and hear all the Hennepin has to offer along with facts about the history of the canal.”
The guided tours last approximately 90 minutes, departing at 9 and 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, from Lock 24, north of Geneseo, and continue west. Parking is available where the tours begin. Cost is $20 per person which includes a provided golf cart to be driven by the guests. Cart drivers must have a valid driver’s license.
Those planning to take the tours should take their bug spray and sunscreen, and pets are not allowed on the tours.
Reservations are required and may be made by calling the Chamber office, 309-944-2686. There will be 15 golf carts available for each tour and Sullivan said, “The reservations are filling up fast so I encourage anyone interested to contact the Chamber as soon as possible.”
The Pedal Parade, sponsored by the Maple City Cruisers, for children eight and younger, is becoming more popular each year. Pedal tractors and cars with their “drivers” should meet to register at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, at the intersection of State and 2nd Street, in front of The Cellar Restaurant. The parade gets underway at 11:45 a.m. and participants will travel north on State Street through the downtown to the intersection of 1st and State street where the vehicles will be parked for display. Participation medals will be awarded at the conclusion of the parade.
No motorized vehicles are allowed in the parade and all participants must be accompanied by an adult.
Another fun activity for kids this year is the Kiddie Train sponsored by United Way. Children can board the train at the parking lot at North City Park on North Street. Cost to ride the train is a 'free-will' donation with funds benefitting the United Way.
Festivities on Saturday, Sept. 7, include music in the downtown area, provided by 3-D Sound, airplanes on display in front of the Geneseo Historical Museum, along with model airplanes and trains, and a car show that will feature approximately 350 antique vehicles.
The car show is sponsored by Maple City Cruisers with registration from 7 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 7. Dash plaques will be presented to the first 300 entries.
Members of the Geneseo Model Railroaders will showcase displays at the firmer IDC building at the 100 East Exchange St. intersection.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be an art exhibition which includes paintings by Tony Abboreno, of Oak Park, Ill., at Smith Studio & Gallery, 124 South State St. Abboreno will do paintings of the car parked near the studio in addition to an inside display of his work.
Members of the Geneseo Art League will be demonstrating their woodworking talents in the parking area near the railroad tracks between State and Center streets.
The RutabagA Gallery & Studio, at 108 North State St., will be serving free lemonade and ice tea from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, and there also will be a display of paintings of antique cars done by Debbie Beyerlein.
Food vendors also will be part of the downtown celebration, serving a variety of items form pork chops and steak sandwiches to funnel cakes.
Sullivan said the Trains, Planes & Automobiles event has grown over the past 14 years “and essentially takes over downtown Geneseo and is family fun.”
“Visitors can get up close to see a train, climb in it and also get an up-close at hundreds of classic cars,” he said. “Car enthusiasts can interact with other car enthusiasts, it is a great networking opportunity, and our downtown businesses will celebrate the event.”
Sullivan said the origin of Trains, Planes & Automobiles happened in 2005 when the Chamber worked with Quad-City officials to have a special steam engine make a stop in Geneseo. ”At that time, local car collectors were invited to park their cars in the downtown area to add more excitement to the day and the annual celebration was born from there.”
Also, on Saturday there will be a 'Salute to America' with the VFW Color Guard, and airplane fly-over at noon.
For information, call the Chamber, 309-944-2686.