GENESEO – In only four years Geneseo's annual State Street Market has become a fall tradition and destination event for residents and visitors.
The event, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, is planned by the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, and includes shopping, food, live music, libations and more.
More than 50 vendors and mobile boutiques featuring vintage, handmade and handpicked goods from the Midwest area will be set up along State Street in the downtown area.
The morning will kick off with a free yoga session at the intersection of State and 1st Streets.
Elizabeth Round of the State Street Market Committee said, “This year guests can expect to see many past market vendors returning alongside some new names setting up for their very first market. This is a great day to make Geneseo a shopping and dining destination.”
You have free articles remaining.
Vendors will be showcasing women’s clothing, handcrafted leather boots, hand-poured candles, soaps, furniture, T-shirts, jewelry, wood carved cutting boards and more.
Most events will be at the center of the State Street Market, located at the intersection of State and 1st Street, including live music on the hayrack stage. Recording artist Angela Meyer will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Echo and Ransom will follow from 1 to 4 p.m. A Libation Station will be selling craft brews, cocktails and more at the intersection.
Food trucks will be available at numerous locations in the downtown.
More information is available at facebook.com/statestreetmarketgeneseo and on Instagram.