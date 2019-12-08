Geneseo's living window displays are fun for everyone

GENESEO — It’s no surprise that Katie Kutsunis goes all out for the city's Christmas Walk each year.
Kutsunis is the daughter of George and Linda Kutsunis, and her mother was one of the volunteers who spearheaded the Christmas celebration in the beginning.
“Four Seasons and Pegasus (businesses owned by the Kutsunis family) have been participating in the Geneseo Christmas Walk since its beginning, and we have five live windows every year,” she said.
Other living window scenes she has planned for this year’s walk will depict ice fishing, decorating cookies, elves and Above the Barre Dance Academy dancers.
“Back when the Christmas Walk was called the Victorian Walk, it was much more difficult to come up with ideas for the windows because the activities of the Victorian time period were not as exciting — knitting, reading stories, etc. When we switched to the Christmas Walk, we were able to really make the windows fun and exciting.”
“We want the kids and adults who are in the w indows to have as much fun as the people who see the windows,” she said.
Kutsunis puts a great deal of effort into finding window ideas that provide action and movement, she said. “Action is important for the kids in the windows, so they don’t get bored, but also for all the people strolling and watching what’s happening in the windows.”
The first year of the name change to Christmas Walk, Kutsunis had a canoe in the Pegasus Fine Gifts window with grade-school-age boys in it pretending to fish. “Those kids had so much fun, and the visitors loved seeing practically live theater in our windows," she said. "It was the rebirth of the excitement of living windows in Geneseo.”
“It is a fine to see a living window with someone knitting, but it is a lot more fun to see kids throwing snowballs and having fun together. One year, one of the kids asked to do a Hawaiian Christmas, complete with a smoking volcano, nd we made that happen. ... We try to change the windows every year to keep it fun and interesting and that takes quite a bit of coordination.”
“Geneseo has such a wonderful tradition with the Christmas Walk. Our goal is traditional and wholesome entertainment,” Kutsunis said. “Strolling downtown Geneseo, looking at the windows, wandering in and out of the shops, grabbing a hot cocoa, watching the lighted parade, and experiencing a small-town Christmas is what makes that night magical. Geneseo always reminds me of a Norman Rockwell painting, and during the Christmas Walk with the living windows, it is like stepping back into time and experiencing a true traditional Christmas.”
“The Geneseo Christmas Walk windows are a wonderful tradition that I, along with my parents, am honored to be part of for 30-plus years,” she said.
Her mother, Linda Kutsunis, said the Victorian Walk never was meant to be a "money maker," but rather "a gift from the community to the people in our community and the visitors we have each year from miles around."