Geneseo's living window displays are fun for everyone

GENESEO — It’s no surprise that Katie Kutsunis goes all out for the city's Christmas Walk each year.

Kutsunis is the daughter of George and Linda Kutsunis, and her mother was one of the volunteers who spearheaded the Christmas celebration in the beginning.

“Four Seasons and Pegasus (businesses owned by the Kutsunis family) have been participating in the Geneseo Christmas Walk since its beginning, and we have five live windows every year,” she said.

Other living window scenes she has planned for this year’s walk will depict ice fishing, decorating cookies, elves and Above the Barre Dance Academy dancers.

“Back when the Christmas Walk was called the Victorian Walk, it was much more difficult to come up with ideas for the windows because the activities of the Victorian time period were not as exciting — knitting, reading stories, etc. When we switched to the Christmas Walk, we were able to really make the windows fun and exciting.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We want the kids and adults who are in the w indows to have as much fun as the people who see the windows,” she said.