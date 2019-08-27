GENESEO — A community meeting to address citizens’ concerns and the future of the city will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Sugar Maple Golf Club, 19283 E. 1600 St.
According to a press release from the city, a similar meeting last year was well attended, and citizens requested that it be repeated in a town hall format.
At city council meetings, citizens' comments are limited to a certain amount of time, and the mayor and alderman do not respond to them, the release said. In contrast, this meeting will be an open forum for discussion. Topics will be citizen driven.
Everyone is welcome to attend, the release said. Organizers say elected officials also are welcome to come, although this is not an official government meeting.