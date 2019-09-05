GENESEO - The Geneseo Quilt Guild’s 2019 Quilt Show will feature more than 200 quilts, 13 regional vendors and raffle drawings for gift baskets and a queen-size quilt.
Quilt show hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St., Geneseo. For more information about the show, visit https://geneseoquilters.wixsite.com/geneseocommquilters. The Geneseo Quilt Guild meets the second Monday of each month at the Community Center and guests are always welcome.
Visitors will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite quilts on Sept. 13 and see the ribbons displayed.
Raffle tickets, at $1 each or six for $5, are available to purchase in advance from Quilt Guild members or at the show for the “For My Grandmas” quilt, which has been appraised at $1,700. The quilt was pieced by Quilt Guild members Bonnie Dengler, Phyllis Eilers, Cindy Hoste, Diane Mallum and Marian Rodgers and was quilted by Adam Frommelt.
Flo Lynn is the featured quilter at this year’s show and eight of the quilts she has made will be included in a special display at the show.
Lynn said she made her first quilt, a sampler, in a class taught by Christine Vincent about 25 years ago.“Since that first quilt, I haven’t stopped,” she added.
Her first quilts were hand-quilted until she found that she could have fun making quilt tops and have them quilted by another quilter using a long arm machine. ”That gave me more time to make more quilts,” she said.
“After I started using batik fabrics, I decided that was my favorite fabric because of all the beautiful colors,” Lynn said. “I started collecting batik fat quarters and that gave me lots of different shades to work with.”
Lynn is a member of the Geneseo Quilt Guild, Mississippi Valley Quilt Guild and two quilting groups in Florida.
She said, “It is so interesting to see what other quilters are doing and we learn a lot from each other. In addition to making quilts for my family, I enjoy making quilts for children’s groups, Habitat for Humanity and Quilts of Valor.”
Proceeds from the annual show help fund the Guild’s community projects, including making Love Quilts, which are donated to facilities and individuals in need.
Guild members donate their time, talent and fabrics to create quilts throughout the year. In addition to Love Quilts, the quilters also make Quilts of Valor, a national project, to honor men and women who have served in the military.
The Quilt Guild also awards a scholarship to a graduating senior.