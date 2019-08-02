GENESEO – Sherri Freyermuth of Heartland Cottons in DeWitt, Iowa, will present the program at the 7 p.m. meeting on Monday, Aug. 12, of the Geneseo Quilt Guild. The group meets in the Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St. All area quilters are invited to the monthly meetings of the Quilt Guild.
Freyermuth’s program will include a trunk show of projects from the local designer “Remember Me Pattern Co.” that demonstrate a variety of skills such as paper piecing, raw-edge applique, hand embroidery, and punch needle. She also will discuss how to select colors for projects and introduce what’s new for Christmas.