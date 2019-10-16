GENESEO — The Geneseo Public Library, at 805 North Chicago St., is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28. To schedule an appointment, contact library director Claire Crawford at 309-944-6452 or online at www.blodcenterimpact.org.
Those planning to donate blood are asked to eat before donating blood and must present photo identification before donating. The Group Sponsor Code is 768 and all donors will receive a voucher to redeem for a state-themed T-shirt.
EarlyQ is a web-based program that allows anyone planning to donate blood to answer the required medical history questions independently and in a private setting by using a computer or mobile device at www.bloodcentger.org/earlyq or text EarlyQ to 999-777.