Geneseo police selling T-shirts to raise money for women's health services
012320-qc-nws-genpolice

Darcy Hepner, foundation manager at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo, and Geneseo Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin show the T-shirts the Geneseo Police Department has been selling to benefit the imaging department for women’s health services at Hammond-Henry. 

 CLAUDIA LOUCKS /

GENESEO — The Geneseo Police Department is selling T-shirts to benefit the imaging department for women's health services at Hammond-Henry Hospital.

Geneseo Police Chief Casey Disterhoft said the department tries to do something each year to benefit women’s health services at the hospital.

“For me, it is a personal struggle for people in my family and for friends and a cause our department really believes in, and we want to help in some way,” he said. “We try to do something every year to help women’s health services, and we will think of something new and different for next year.” 

A limited number of T-shirts are available for $15 each.

Anyone interested in buying a shirt is asked to stop at the Geneseo Police Department, 119 S. Oakwood Ave., or call 309-944-5141. Some T-shirts also are available through the Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation office at 309-944-9112.

