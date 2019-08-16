GENESEO – There is a good chance Geneseo native Jeff Klavine will win the prize for travelling the furthest to attend his high school class reunion, and he did it the hard way.
Traveling by bicycle, Klavine left his home in Seattle, Wash., on June 21, and arrived in Geneseo earlier this week. After visiting family and attending his Geneseo High School class reunion, he will hit the road again and continue on to his planned destination of Maine.
“I plan to ride at least to Maine,” Klavine said, estimating he would arrive there by the second week of September. ”If I head down the coast it could be as late as Oct. 1 before I head back west.”
He doesn’t plan to make the return trip on his bike but said he would take either a plane or train because it would be winter in the mountains.
Making the cross country journey by bike was an idea he had in childhood and said, “I did not ride a lot in Seattle at first and got started back riding in 2004,” Klavine said, and he began to think again about making the cross country ride.
“It just so happened that my ride coincided with my class reunion.”
He is making his way to the East coast on a Waterford Custom Touring bike which he said is made specifically for long trips.
“The total distance will be about 4,000 miles when I arrive in Maine,” he said, and he has ridden about 2,700 miles from Washington to Geneseo.
Weather conditions have cooperated for his ride, Klavine said. “Mostly good, and it often rained at night or after I arrived at my destination for the day.”
He did camp some at night, but said, “I intended to camp and did some of the time but spent the majority of the nights in hotels because I had some trouble sleeping in a tent.”
“My second night out I was camping next to an RV Club and they adopted me for the night and fed me,” he said. “They treated me like I was one of their group.
Visiting the Glacier National Park in Montana’s Rocky Mountains was a highlight of his trip as well as were the Waterton Provincial Park in Canada, and he described both as “breathtaking and so picturesque.”
“When I was in the Glacier Park, a black bear mom and cub came wandering within about 20 yards from me,” he said.
Another highlight was “talking to the locals and strangers,” he said. “They are often interested in your trip once they see the loaded bike.”
The trip also has allowed him to see both the good and bad in small-town America and Klavine said, “Nice friendly people, but many of the towns are slowly dying.”
He is the son of Jeanette Klavine and the late Roy Joe Klavine. In addition to visiting his mother, he has been spending time with brother Dan Klavine and sister, Vicki Wyffels. All are of Geneseo.
After graduating from Geneseo High School in 1979, Klavine earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering technology and landed a job with Boeing Aircraft where he recently retired after working there for just one month short of 34 years.
When asked why he is making his unique trip across America, he said, “Because I thought it would be fun and an interesting way to travel.”
His current plans are to return to his home in Washington and continue his cycling, and he said, “Photography, mostly nature, also is a big hobby so I hope to do more of that.”
He also plans to move, not back to the Midwest, but somewhere with more sunshine, he said, and added, “I’m not sure where just yet, I need to go explore.”