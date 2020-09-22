Geneseo mayor thanks responding law enforcement at standoff that ended in suspect's death

WHAT'S NEW: Geneseo Mayor Sean Johnson addressed the incident in remarks at the start of Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting. Johnson said Geneseo is not immune from the violence, and thanked not only the local police but also the Henry County Sheriff's Department and all state and federal agencies that responded "to provide a service for people they didn't even know." "On behalf of the city of Geneseo, I thank all agencies that were involved," he said. In his prayer at the start of the meeting, the Rev. Steve Palm said the events of the day "remind us there are no guarantees" and the town is "one incident away from terrible consequence."

WHAT'S NEXT: The Geneseo City Council in late 2018 approved $8 million in sewer improvements, but learned in November of 2019 that the cost estimate for that work had increased to $11.7 million. Sewer rates were increased starting in July, 2019 to help pay for bonds for the project. Aldermen on Tuesday learned bids for the project will be opened Sept. 29. In a special city council meeting following the committee of the whole, aldermen approved the low $277,467 bid from McClintock Trucking and Excavating of the Quad Cities to replace the Ash Street lift station on the northeast corner of the city, a project that is to be done before construction of the 40-unit Bear Development project. The project was in the city's budget for $350,000; the engineer's estimate was $297,000. Also in the special meeting, the council approved an ordinance confirming the sale of 35 acres at the industrial park to Reese Brothers Holding and Development LLC for $461,000, a deal the council endorsed earlier this month. The agreement is contingent on Reese Brothers being able to obtain appropriate zoning to construct a warehouse, engage in light manufacturing and build an indoor or underground shooting range. Public Works Director Chad VanDeWoestyne also noted the Department of Natural Resources will visit the improvements at Richmond Hill Park soon and "hopefully Monday morning we'll open it up" to the public.