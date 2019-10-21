CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo man charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder waived his preliminary hearing Monday in Henry County Circuit Court.
Justin R. Sexton, 25, was charged October 7 in connection with an attack with a 10-pound dumbbell on a male relative Oct. 6 and an attempted poisoning of a female relative two days earlier.
You have free articles remaining.
Sexton entered a plea of not guilty and a demand for a jury trial on Monday. His next court hearing will be Nov. 21. Co-defendant Shannon J. Jones, 38, of Center Point, Ala. has a Nov. 14 pre-trial conference. At her Oct. 15 preliminary hearing, Jones entered a plea of not guilty and demand a jury trial.
As of Monday, Sexton remained in custody in the Henry County Jail on $500,000 bond.