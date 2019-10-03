CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo man is being held in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond following charges filed Thursday.
Matthew L. Nicholson, 35, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court with Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence and Class 4 felony aggravated driving under the influence and driving revoked. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.
According to the charges, Nicholson allegedly made contact of an insulting or provoking nature to a peace officer by allegedly spitting on Officer Dan Davis while the officer was engaged in the execution of his official duties.
You have free articles remaining.
The DUI charges allege Nicholson was driving a Ford Focus at 601 S. Stewart Street in Geneseo; the Class 2 felony alleges he was under the influence of alcohol and had previously violated the statutes on driving under the influence or a similar provision for the third or subsequent time.
The misdemeanor charge alleges he pulled away from Officers Zachary Thompson, Dan Davis, Sgt. Jamison Weisser and/or Detective Michael Chavez as they were trying to place him in handcuffs.
Judge Clayton Lee arraigned Nicholson on Thursday, setting bond and scheduling a preliminary hearing for Oct. 7. The public defender's office was appointed.