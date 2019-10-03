{{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIDGE – A Geneseo man is being held in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond following charges filed Thursday.

Matthew L. Nicholson, 35, was charged in Henry County Circuit Court with Class 2 felony aggravated battery to a peace officer, Class 2 felony aggravated driving under the influence and Class 4 felony aggravated driving under the influence and driving revoked. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of resisting a peace officer.

According to the charges, Nicholson allegedly made contact of an insulting or provoking nature to a peace officer by allegedly spitting on Officer Dan Davis while the officer was engaged in the execution of his official duties.

The DUI charges allege Nicholson was driving a Ford Focus at 601 S. Stewart Street in Geneseo; the Class 2 felony alleges he was under the influence of alcohol and had previously violated the statutes on driving under the influence or a similar provision for the third or subsequent time.

The misdemeanor charge alleges he pulled away from Officers Zachary Thompson, Dan Davis, Sgt. Jamison Weisser and/or Detective Michael Chavez as they were trying to place him in handcuffs.

Judge Clayton Lee arraigned Nicholson on Thursday, setting bond and scheduling a preliminary hearing for Oct. 7. The public defender's office was appointed.

