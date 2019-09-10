GENESEO — The City of Geneseo has the plan, now it just needs to raise the money to renovate Richmond Hill Park.
Ideas for the renovation began nearly three years ago when a design group was hired in 2017. A master plan was developed after community input and the necessary surveys were completed.
After an original price tag of $5.4 million, the master plan was divided into phases and after calculating grant money received, the first phase carries a price tag of $1,225,000.
Geneseo City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said, “Our hopes are to include a new children’s playground, a new park shelter, one or two basketball courts, pickleball, and bags courts, as well as a new parking area. There also is a possibility to include a new tennis court.”
She said in order to accomplish all of the planned goals, funding is needed in the amount of $1,225,000, a portion of which has already been raised. The City Council and Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda decided early in the project that the City will commit $200,000 to the project.”
The City also has been awarded $400,000 in a successful Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant.
The grant money and the amount committed by the City takes care of one-half of the cost of the project, Hollenkamp said, and added, “The City of Geneseo has received a grant from the Geneseo Community Foundation for up to $200,000, with a dollar match for every dollar donated. This would bring us to $1,000,000.”
She said the City also has applied for a $25,000 grant from Illinois State Senator Chuck Weaver’s office for playground equipment and if that grant money is received, the City would still be $200,000 short of their goal.
“Our first challenge is to raise the $200,000 that we need to match our full match of $200,000 from the Geneseo Community Foundation,” she said.
Donations, made by check, cash or credit card can be left at Geneseo City Hall, 115 South Oakwood Ave., Geneseo.
Donations also can be made by calling City Hall at 309-944-6419; can be left at Central Bank in an account for the Richmond Hill Project, and can be made on a PayPal Account at the city website: www.cityofgeneseo.com. For more information, call Hollenkamp at 309-944-6419 or via email at cadministrator@cityofgeneseo.com.
“If we are unable to come up with additional funding, unfortunately, we will have to cut some or all of these items – basketball courts, pickleball courts, and a new parking area,” Hollenkamp said.