GENESEO - The second annual Geneseo Giving Trees campaign will kick off Friday, Nov. 22, in conjunction with Geneseo Christmas Open House - Candle Light Shopping.
Geneseo’s Giving Trees was launched last year and combines the business community with the public to benefit local charities.
Last year Amy DeFauw, owner of Katsch boutiques in Geneseo and Davenport, came up with the Giving Trees idea that not only benefits local charities but also creates a festive holiday experience throughout downtown Geneseo.
DeFauw said this year there are 25 local businesses that have come together “in the spirit of Christmas to sponsor and decorate Christmas trees and wreaths."
Local businesses partner to sponsor and decorate Christmas trees/wreaths which will be available to purchase via a silent auction format from Nov. 22 through Saturday, Dec. 14, the night of the Christmas Walk in Geneseo.
A total of four seven-foot trees, eight four-foot trees, and 10 wreaths will be on display in downtown Geneseo businesses as part of the Giving Trees campaign.
“Various downtown businesses will feature the beautiful creations in their businesses,” DeFauw said. “Silent auction forms will be available by each tree/wreath for the general public to submit a bid.”
This year the committee also is offering a “buy it now” option where if the person interested in the item pays the suggested bid price they will automatically win the tree or wreath and can take it with them by Dec. 1.
The person who submits the winning bid will be asked to write a check directly to the designated charity and there are 11 different 501(c)(3) non-profit charities which will benefit.
Local non-profits to benefit from this year’s Giving Trees are: The Brantley Francis Foundation; Geneseo Marriage and Family Counseling; Hammond-Henry Hospital Foundation; Jackson Foundation Pet Pantry, Growth Inc.; The Geneseo Community Chest; Foster Hope, Braveheart; Rebuilding Together – Henry County; Outside the Lines; and the Geneseo Park District.
DeFauw said, “Last year the Giving Trees raised $10,000 for Geneseo charities and our goal for 2019 is to raise $15,000.”
Business partners for the 2019 Giving Trees include: Katsch Boutique, Four Seasons-Pegasus, MIVA, Bethany Winkleman State Farm Agency, Hanford Insurance, City of Geneseo, Chicago Street Decorating, Wisdom Financial, Websites To Impress, Studio G Salon and Spa, Village Home Stores, Central School House, Panoply Design Studio, The Local Motive, Geneseo Brewing Company, Raelyn’s Pub & Eatery, Compeer Financial, Central Bank, Jazzercise, Jordan Black at Arte Bella, The Cellar, Ray Jean Designs, Designs on the Boulevard, Maple Leaf Medical and Durian Builders.
For more information visit Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GeneseoGivingTrees/.