GENESEO — The Henry County Humane Society - Geneseo Shelter, is hosting its 11th annual “Bark in the Park” pet fair, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept 21, in Geneseo City Park.
Elizabeth Wadas, WQAD TV news, will be the emcee.
Sgt. Mike Chavez, Geneseo Police Department, will be one of the speakers at the event. His message will be “National Night out Dog Walker Watch.”
Other speakers include: Officer Dan Davis and canine Officer Kauzi of the Geneseo Police Department, whose message will include introducing the new canine officer and the dog’s duties; Jeana Jagers, of Jagers Pet Grooming in Atkinson, will speak on Basic Pet Care; Bill Menendez, a retired Geneseo grade school teacher, and principal, will discuss "Therapy Dogs – How to Train Them and What Work Do They Do?”
The event includes a one-mile walk, beginning at 10 a.m., with or without a dog, and separate games and activities for children.
Prizes will be awarded in the pet contest which includes categories for dog tricks, talents and costumes.
Other activities:
- Introduction of people who have adopted dogs, and their dogs.
- Dog agility course.
- Photos of your pet taken for a donation.
- Numerous vendors and breakfast food from Happy Joe’s & Geneseo Donut and beverages available to purchase.
Registration for the walk and more information is available at www.geneseobarkinthepark.com or by calling 309-945-2916. Packet pickup and late registration is from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, the day of the event, at the Geneseo City Park Pavilion.
All proceeds will benefit the Henry County Humane Society – Geneseo, a not-for-profit, no-kill animal shelter.