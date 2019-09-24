WHAT WE KNOW: The city council previously voted to go out for bids on Richmond Hill Park improvements on the strength of financing from a $400,000 Open Space Land Acquisition (OSLAD) grant, plus $200,000 matching grant from the Geneseo Foundation, if the city were to raise $200,000.
WHAT'S NEW: The council on Tuesday voted 5-3 to accept Valley Construction's base bid of $641,295 plus alternate bids for a total bid of $960,275 plus a 10 percent contingency, bringing the total to $1,062,702.
In addition to a basketball court and park shelter, the bids include six pickleball courts, a north parking lot, a tennis court lined for basketball and other amenities.
The city has collected $174,155 towards its grant match of $200,000 which would mean a project total of $948,310. They are still working towards the $200,000 goal.
"When you look at it, you've got a $1 million project and it's costing us $200,000," said Mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda.
"I think the feeling from the (ad hoc) committee is that this is very, very achievable," said Ald. Brett Barnhart, 4th Ward.
"People in town, they are really behind upgrading Richmond Hill," said Ald. Martin Rothschild, 3rd Ward.
Ald. Craig Arnold, 1st Ward, was one of the no votes along with Alds. Bob James, 2nd Ward, and Sean Johnson, 3rd Ward. Arnold talked about people wanting new bathrooms at the park. Bathrooms didn't score well in the OSLAD grant application, so they were eliminated. Council members said the existing bathrooms could be spruced up, but at an estimated $280,000, new ones would have to wait for another phase of improvements.
WHAT'S NEXT: Approval of a development agreement between the city and Bear Development for the proposed 40-unit Geneseo Senior Commons was continued to the council's October 8 meeting because Bear was not ready with completion of the documents. The city would turn $170,000 in pass-through fees from the developer to subsidize 11 rental units in the facility for 15 years. The developer has an option on land behind Woodridge Supportive Living Center on Olivia Drive off Chicago Street.