GENESEO — There’s hope for Hope.
Tracy Diehl, manager of the Henry County Human Society—Geneseo Shelter, said she named a dog left tethered to a fire hydrant at the shelter Hope for a number of reasons.
“Our hope was that she was not in as bad a shape as she looked when she was found and, thank goodness, she is not,” Diehl said. “And we also hope that we can get her a better home than she has had, obviously, or she would not have been abandoned as she was at our shelter.”
The dog — whose real name, it was learned Tuesday, is Candy, weighing about 50 pounds and reddish orange and white in color — was discovered between 7 and 8 a.m. Monday by the shelter’s cleaning woman, Laurie Glazier. Volunteers left the shelter at 6 p.m. Sunday, Diehl said, so it’s believed the dog was left between 6 p.m. Sunday and about 7 a.m. Monday.
“People need to understand that it is illegal to abandon any animal anywhere,” Diehl said. “It’s not only illegal, but it is also immoral.”
In a news release issued Tuesday, the Geneseo Police Department said Melissa Ahrens, 40, was charged Tuesday and issued a notice to appear at the Henry County Courthouse. Police completed an investigation of animal cruelty in the incident.
“We knew (Candy) had a major flea infestation and her skin was swollen all over due to the infection caused from flea bites,” Diehl said of the dog. “She was given medication which works immediately. When the fleas bite the dog or cat to feed from their blood, the fleas die immediately.
“This dog was not left with any food or water,” she said. “The chain she was on was quite long, and she could have been run over by a vehicle driving by the shelter.”
Diehl said she took the dog to the Geneseo Animal Hospital on Monday and tests for heartworm and lyme disease were negative. She said veterinarians estimated Hope is about 6 years old; her back teeth are in good shape, but her front teeth are worn down to the gum line.
“She will be on an antibiotic for a couple of weeks, as she may have a urinary tract infection as well,” Diehl said. “The antibiotic also will help take the swelling down from the flea bites.
Diehl said the dog’s mouth also is swollen, most likely because of the condition of her front teeth. The dog is scheduled for another veterinarian visit in two weeks.
Diehl said people could submit applications to adopt Hope through the shelter’s website, henrycountyhumanesociety.org.
“We won’t let her leave the shelter until the infection from the fleas is under control,” Diehl said. “Hope (Candy) is very well trained and knows how to sit, stay, shake and roll over, and she does really good on a leash.”