Gasoline prices reflect economy on the brink

As of Friday the average price of gasoline is under $2 per gallon in 20 states.

And prices will fall lower as the glut of oil and gasoline on the market continues due to the economic slowdown.

DeHaan said, "This entire situation is 100% due to the coronavirus,” and the oil industry is in the tank.

Currently the No. 1 oil producer in the world is America, followed by Russia and then Saudi Arabia, he said. Saudi Arabia and Russia over the past 10 years have ceded market share to the U.S.

On March 5 in Vienna, he said, OPEC invited Russia to the table in an effort to cut production amid the falling price of crude oil as China began to slow down because of the coronavirus. By then oil had dropped from an average of $55 a barrel to $45 a barrel. Oil is traded on the world market in U.S. dollars.

But both Russia and Saudi Arabia, he said, are tired of ceding market share to the U.S., so the oil is still flowing.

Currently what is happening is classic supply and demand. There’s way too much supply for so little demand.

On Feb. 20, the benchmark Brent Crude was selling for $59.72 a barrel on the world market. As of March 19, it had fallen to $25.40 a barrel.