Gasoline prices reflect economy on the brink

What a difference a year makes, or in today’s environment, a month.
A year ago on March 21, the average national price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was at $2.61 a gallon and was on its way up, hitting $2.90 per gallon by May 2.
It was a sign of a thriving economy, said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com.
In the past month, the average national price of a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen from $2.48 per gallon to $2.09 per gallon by Saturday, according to data issued by GasBuddy.com.
In this case, DeHaan said, it is a sign of an economy on the brink.
“Would this have been anyone’s thought a month ago?” DeHaan said Friday from his Chicago home.
“We all cheer low gasoline prices,” he said. “It brings back good memories, that ‘let the good times roll’ feeling you had.
“This time around, it’s not a collective high-five or an elbow bump, but a sign of an economy in distress,” DeHaan said. “These celebrating the lower prices should stop to think that these prices are being subsidized by American jobs.
“We’re spending less at the pump, but what does that mean when you don’t have a job?” he added.
As of Friday the average price of gasoline is under $2 per gallon in 20 states.
And prices will fall lower as the glut of oil and gasoline on the market continues due to the economic slowdown.
DeHaan said, "This entire situation is 100% due to the coronavirus,” and the oil industry is in the tank.
Currently the No. 1 oil producer in the world is America, followed by Russia and then Saudi Arabia, he said. Saudi Arabia and Russia over the past 10 years have ceded market share to the U.S.
On March 5 in Vienna, he said, OPEC invited Russia to the table in an effort to cut production amid the falling price of crude oil as China began to slow down because of the coronavirus. By then oil had dropped from an average of $55 a barrel to $45 a barrel. Oil is traded on the world market in U.S. dollars.
But both Russia and Saudi Arabia, he said, are tired of ceding market share to the U.S., so the oil is still flowing.
Currently what is happening is classic supply and demand. There’s way too much supply for so little demand.
On Feb. 20, the benchmark Brent Crude was selling for $59.72 a barrel on the world market. As of March 19, it had fallen to $25.40 a barrel.
DeHaan said that this has led to what is known in the industry as a negative crack spread, where the oil used to produce gasoline and other fuels is worth more than the final product.
“What the refineries are buying is worth more than what they’re selling,” he said. “That’s like Ford buying steel and selling the car for less than the cost of the steel.”
Gasoline in the Iowa Quad-Cities is cheaper than gasoline in the Illinois Quad-Cities, primarily due to the taxes instituted there.
As of Friday, gasoline prices in the Illinois Quad-Cities averaged about $2.20 to $2.30 a gallon for regular unleaded, DeHaan said. In the Iowa Quad-Cities, prices averaged between $1.80 and $1.90 for regular unleaded.
“I don’t think there is an American out there where this hasn’t sunk in yet,” DeHaan said.
“It’s restless out there,” he added. “You don’t know what to think. You have two cups of coffee in the morning, and your brain’s about 20 miles ahead of your body.”