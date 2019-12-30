Galva Music Series to hold New Year's Eve fundraiser

GALVA — On New Year's Eve, Tuesday, the Levitt AMP Galva Music Series not only will celebrate getting a grant for its third series of free concerts in Wiley Park, but raise needed funds to match the grant.
A summer preview will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Crescent City Tap, 336 Front St., Galva, as a fundraiser. Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery will be serving their Spinach Bisque, Chicken Salad Sandwiches and Chocolate Chunk Cookies, to be featured at the Galva Music Series next summer. A selection of Butch’s Pizza and other appetizers will also be available.
Admission is free, but donations are encouraged and proceeds from food sales will go toward fundraising. Live music will be provided by Glory Days Garage Band (specializing in '60s favorites), as well as a special performance by “The Green Room Mamas” (Nancy Klein Anderson, Carlin Follis, and Megan Sloan).
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation named Galva as one of 20 small to mid-sized towns and cities across America to win a $25,000 Levitt AMP grant of matching funds for a free concert series at Wiley Park. The Galva Arts Council submitted the proposal.
The goals of the Levitt AMP awards are to amplify community pride and the city’s unique character; enrich lives through the power of free, live music; and illustrate the importance of vibrant public places. Nonprofits that received a previous Levitt AMP grant were eligible to reapply. The foundation opened the selection process to the public to choose the top 25 finalists.
"The Galva Arts Council will once again enliven Wiley Park through the third Levitt AMP Galva Music Series, further activating this expansive, green space into a dynamic hub for self-expression, connection and layered arts experiences set to free, live music from around the globe," Sharon Yazowski, executive director of the Levitt Foundation, said in a release.
The 2020 Levitt AMP winners include five new and 15 returning grantees (such as Galva) from a broad range of communities, including rural towns with populations of less than 5,000, and mid-size cities as large as Trenton, N.J.
The 10-week series next summer in Galva will run May 31-Aug. 2, with concerts on Sundays at 6-8 p.m. More than $14,000 in additional funds are needed to build a permanent stage and roof at Wiley Park, series organizer John Taylor said Friday.
Just $12,500 in cash donations are needed to match the Levitt grant, with the remainder eligible through in-kind services, he said. For more information, visit grant.levittamp.org.