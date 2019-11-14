CAMBRIDGE – A Galva man is in the Henry County Jail on $100,000 bond for a Nov. 8 incident in which he allegedly battered and threatened a number of police officers.
Travis R. Watson, 30, was charged Tuesday with three counts Class 2 felony aggravated battery of a peace officer, two counts Class 3 felony threatening a public official, two counts Class 4 felony aggravated assault of a peace officer and one count Class A misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.
You have free articles remaining.
According to the felony counts, Watson is alleged to have shoved Galva officer Scott Keithley and spit on Keithley and Kewanee officer Andrew Kingdon. He is alleged to have threatened numerous times that he would batter Keithley and murder Keithley and said his brother would assist him. He is also charged with telling Kewanee officer Rosa Rushing that he would 'f--- you up when I get to the jail.'
Watson was arraigned Tuesday by Judge Terry Patton. Assistant public defender Lance Camp was appointed to his case and a Nov. 18 preliminary hearing was set.