A Davenport boutique is planning a fundraiser to help a woman who needs a kidney transplant.
A "shop-for-a-cause" night is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bling Bling Sisters, 5169 Utica Ridge Road. A portion of the night's sales will be donated to help kidney patient Linda Terrill, according to Sheleigh Martin the store owner.
"My goal is to be able to donate at least $2,000 to her to assist with expenses," Martin said. "Another goal is to raise awareness of the need for donors."
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center will be at the event, doing free blood type tests.
Refreshments are planned, and there will be raffle drawings, Martin said.
To find out more, contact Bling Bling Sisters at 563-284-2410. You can also find the Davenport store on Facebook.