From the editor: Santa Fund donations smashes record, raises $55,854 for 2020

We here at the paragraph factory were quite worried the pandemic would lead to fewer donations to our annual Santa Fund. Now in its 113th year, the program collects donations from the public and distributes much-needed help for hundreds of families each Christmastime through our partnerships with local churches and charities.

Our worry was for nothing. Not only did we match last year's fundraising total of $46,000, but we set a record: $55,854.

To those who helped make a donation this year, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Thanks to your generosity, we brought a little Christmas cheer to a mother whose family was hit by the pandemic and was forced to work only part-time. It bought a new couch for a family of 10. It covered living expenses for a couple struggling with a mystery illness. I could go on and on. In total, the Santa Fund helps nearly 2,000 local people every year in ways large and small.

We've wrapped up the program for this year, but it's never too late to make a donation and help seed the Santa Fund for next year's recipients.

There are two ways to give: