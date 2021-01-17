 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the editor: Santa Fund donations smashes record, raises $55,854 for 2020
View Comments
alert top story
MOLINE DISPATCH-ARGUS SANTA FUND

From the editor: Santa Fund donations smashes record, raises $55,854 for 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Fund logo

We here at the paragraph factory were quite worried the pandemic would lead to fewer donations to our annual Santa Fund. Now in its 113th year, the program collects donations from the public and distributes much-needed help for hundreds of families each Christmastime through our partnerships with local churches and charities.

Our worry was for nothing. Not only did we match last year's fundraising total of $46,000, but we set a record: $55,854. 

To those who helped make a donation this year, thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Thanks to your generosity, we brought a little Christmas cheer to a mother whose family was hit by the pandemic and was forced to work only part-time. It bought a new couch for a family of 10. It covered living expenses for a couple struggling with a mystery illness. I could go on and on. In total, the Santa Fund helps nearly 2,000 local people every year in ways large and small.

We've wrapped up the program for this year, but it's never too late to make a donation and help seed the Santa Fund for next year's recipients. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

There are two ways to give:

  • Send your check payable to Lee Foundation/Dispatch-Argus Santa Fund, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801
  • Donate online via credit card at qconline.com/santafund

Please join me in thanking our partners: Aldridge Early Learning Center, ARC of the Quad Cities, Bethany for Children and Families, Black Hawk College Foundation, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley, CASI (Illinois Secret Santa Program), Child Abuse Council, Children’s Therapy Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Center, Project Now Community Service, Project Now RI County Senior Center, Skip-a-Long Child Development, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Moline, Skip-a-Long Child Development-Rock Island and YouthHope.

Here's a list of our most recent donors:

  • Riverside United Methodist Men, $200
  • Glen Burrill, $100
  • In memory of Donald I. and Rosalie Barker, by Wesley Barker, $100
  • In memory of Phoebe Sigsworth, Rodger B. Trent and George Van Damme, by Maryann Snyder and Family, $200
  • Barbara Lynch, $100
  • In memory of our mother, Nadine Skinner, From her girls: Sue, Linda and Delphia, $350
  • In memory of our parents, by Lyle and Jan Stephens, $50
  • In memory of Rhoda Frank, by Elaine Ryerson, $25
  • Michael and Lisa O'Brien, $25
  • In memory of Russ Wignall, by Thom and Christy Wignall, $100
  • The Johnson Watkins Family Foundation, $1,000
  • First Covenant Church, Moline, $200
  • Irene and Alex Leites, $250
  • Mrs. Joe Melton, $20
  • Nancy Califf, $100
  • Donna Johnson, $50
  • Sylvia and Harvey Levin, $100
  • Michael and Marie Johnson, $100
  • Beverly Clark, $100
  • Anonymous, $30
  • In memory of the Olson brothers, John and Brian, by Bill Allee, $25
  • Jon and Shirley Smith, $25
  • Alma Nanninga, $25
  • Rick and Deb, $100
  • Mary and George Britton, $100
  • In memory of Patty Peck and Jack Peck, by Helen Peck, $100
  • In memory of Nelda Pollner, by Monty Pollner, $50

Santa Fund: Here are some of the people you helped in 2020

+1 
QC-Matt-Christensen-001

Matt Christensen 

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News