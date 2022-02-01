From the editor: Our website has a nifty new look, features

All of us at the Dispatch-Argus are excited to launch a newly designed qconline.com.

Not only does it look pretty cool, our new site takes advantage of the latest technology to develop an experience unique to every visitor based on your interests and preferences.

Here’s how it works: Seven news display modules at the top of the site will allow for flexibility in what we show you — local news, business, sports, features, entertainment, lifestyle and opinion options presented in a visually attractive and user-friendly way.

As you make selections — read stories and watch videos — the site will present more options for you to see based on what you like. Sports fans will see more sports coverage. Political junkies will find more political reporting. Folks who like to read about the latest restaurants will see more nightlife coverage.

We believe our new site adds value to your subscription by tailoring the news to your interests while still keeping you up to date on all the latest local news in the Quad-Cities. If you’re a print subscriber, you already have full access to the site, and we can help set up your account. If you’re not already a subscriber, we’d ask that you give us a try. Digital-only subscriptions are on sale now.

Of course, none of this changes our commitment to being the best local news team in the Quad-Cities. We know that our highest value is in the local news, features, community opinion columns, photographs and videos we produce every day. That is what we owe our readers, and all of that content will be easier than ever to find.

You'll get the benefit of outstanding regional coverage as well, with news from our bureau in Des Moines and Lee Enterprises papers across the Midwest.

We hope you enjoy the new site. We know, like anything new, it will take a little time to get used to.

We want to hear your impressions. Reach out to me at mchristensen@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.