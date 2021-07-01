From the editor: Meet our new team

I’m pleased to announce the addition of several new top-notch journalists to our team.
A native of DeWitt, Sarah Watson graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor in chief of the student-run newspaper, The Daily Iowan, which won the Iowa Newspaper Association award for newspaper of the year under her leadership. For the Dispatch-Argus, Watson will cover the east metro, including East Moline.
Since joining us last month, she's broken stories about conflict over new housing in Bettendorf, a reluctance among Quad-City health care providers to require their employees get the coronavirus vaccine, the red-hot Quad-Cities housing market and allegations of discrimination at city halls in Moline and East Moline.
Brooklyn Draisey was second in command at The Daily Iowan. Another spring graduate, Draisey joins the Dispatch-Argus to cover the people, places and culture of the Quad-Cities. Draisey says she endeavors to try every local coffee shop, with many still to visit.
Draisey's first bylines have included stories about the strange pickle wrap war of 2021, a piece on the growing support for local Black-owned businesses and, yes, some fun stories about the area's hottest new coffee shops.
Cara Smith of New Jersey earned degrees in English and economics this spring from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, where she was an editor at the student newspaper. She’ll cover business at the Dispatch-Argus, as well as serve as the lead writer for Insight magazine, our quarterly business journal.
Smith joined the paper last week and has already filed stories on trends in the Quad-Cities' labor market, a piece on building a regional Quad-Cities brand and new space for job training at technical schools, among other stories.
A fluent Spanish speaker, Emily Andersen joins our team from Utah, where she graduated from Brigham Young University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and a minor in editing. While in college, Andersen worked on the Daily Universe as an arts reporter and a sports reporter. She also spent a year and a half in Santiago, Chile, serving as a religious volunteer. She covers local crime.
Since joining the paper in the spring, Andersen has helped break some of the Quad-Cities' biggest stories, including allegations of clergy sex abuse, rising gun violence, the Breasia Terrell case and efforts to build better relationships between police and people of color.
Also deserving introductions are our summer interns. A graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, Alyce Brown will attend Northwestern University in the fall, where she’ll study journalism. She recently won Iowa’s award for the state’s top high school journalist. Sam Rothbardt, another PV grad, is attending Drake University, where he’s focused his studies on digital journalism.
We're not done growing. We're seeking more reporters to keep local governments in check, and sportswriters to cover your favorite teams.
I believe it’s a testament to the strength of the newspaper and the Quad-Cities to attract such high-level talent to our region. All our new reporters are certainly qualified to be working in bigger markets, but they chose us because they recognize something special in the Quad-Cities and the way we tell stories.
More importantly, these journalists will be serving you, day in and day out, tackling the area’s most important stories, and delivering watchdog journalism and investigative work you won’t find on TV. Reach out to them with story ideas or thoughts about coverage; they’ll welcome your support.
Even better, help us continue to grow our outstanding journalism by considering a digital subscription, if you haven’t already. A special offer of just $1 for six months runs out this weekend.