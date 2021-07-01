From the editor: Meet our new team

Also deserving introductions are our summer interns. A graduate of Pleasant Valley High School, Alyce Brown will attend Northwestern University in the fall, where she’ll study journalism. She recently won Iowa’s award for the state’s top high school journalist. Sam Rothbardt, another PV grad, is attending Drake University, where he’s focused his studies on digital journalism.

We're not done growing. We're seeking more reporters to keep local governments in check, and sportswriters to cover your favorite teams.

I believe it’s a testament to the strength of the newspaper and the Quad-Cities to attract such high-level talent to our region. All our new reporters are certainly qualified to be working in bigger markets, but they chose us because they recognize something special in the Quad-Cities and the way we tell stories.

More importantly, these journalists will be serving you, day in and day out, tackling the area’s most important stories, and delivering watchdog journalism and investigative work you won’t find on TV. Reach out to them with story ideas or thoughts about coverage; they’ll welcome your support.