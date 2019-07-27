ROCK ISLAND – The Circa '21 Bootleggers – the perky performing wait staff who have been doing pre-shows since the dinner theater launched June 11, 1977 – usually just get 12 minutes on stage.
But every other August, the performers get to stretch out with a two-hour revue, and the newest one is “The Best of the Bootleggers,” to be served up by a cast of 12 on Thursdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29. The theater's five-entree buffet will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the shows start at 7:15 p.m.
The musical trip down memory lane was created by veteran Bootlegger Brad Hauskins (who's worked at Circa since 1987), and former Bootlegger Laura Miller-Hammes, who will return for the show.
It includes the first pre-show (each relates in some way to the main show), that opened Circa '21's inaugural production of "I Do I Do" back in 1977, as well as pre-shows that accompanied such Circa hits as "Sister Act," "Menopause The Musical," "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," “Ring of Fire" and "Mamma Mia.”
“These were the pre-shows that were the most popular, got the best response, the ones we enjoyed the most doing, and still talk about,” Hauskins said Friday. “We have a filing cabinet full of them and we were kind of going through them, and some of the pre-shows are too good to put away, and never do again.”
For example, the “Mamma Mia” pre-show (that musical is full of '70s ABBA hits) includes a sampling of disco-era singles like “Brick House” and “Lady Marmalade,” he said.
Though they opened after such institutions as Playcrafters and Music Guild, the Bootleggers bills itself as the longest-running show in the Q-C. They have been opening act for every mainstage production at Circa ‘21 and a showcase for countless performers who began their professional careers as Bootleggers.
Next month, during the nights that are typically dark on the mainstage, Hauskins and Miller-Hammes will sing and dance with current Bootleggers Micah Bernas, Derrick Bertram, Sydney Dexter, Jennifer Diab, Kelsi Ford, Nicholas Munson, Sara Nicks-Daggett, Kirsten Sindelar and special guest and former Bootlegger, Sunshine Ramsey.
“We've been talking with some of the original Bootleggers from 1977, the very first show at Circa '21, and we're going to try and reconstruct the very first pre-show,” Hauskins said, noting there were varying opinions on that exact setlist. It mainly included classic love songs from the '20s, such as “Bicycle Built for Two” and “Always.”
He said the new show will also pay homage to some of the original '70s fashion of the Bootleggers, which featured sweater vests.
“In the last 10 to 15 years, we've really gone more straight waiter vest with ties,” Hauskins said, noting Bootleggers have tried suspenders, cummerbunds, shirts and ties, dresses, “lots of different looks,” he said. “One of the fun things about this show we're doing now, we're able to do more with costuming and props than we're normally able to do in a pre-show, where we go from waiting tables to walking right on stage.”
The minimum number of Bootleggers needed for a pre-show is six, and the cast varies to up to 12, Hauskins said.
Unlike most Bootleggers, he's also appeared in many mainstage productions over the years, including sometimes working the floor and the stage for the same show, such as “Grumpy Old Men” earlier this year. Hauskins has a bigger part in the new “Shear Madness,” so he's not Bootlegging that show.
“Depending on the size of the role, I don't think it's fair if I'm playing a lead role and you also see me waiting tables,” he said. “It's more believable I can be an ensemble character, and not make (audiences) suspend their disbelief.”
For these two new shows opening close together, it's been a little challenging, Hauskins said. “It's been a very busy time. But going back, looking back on all these pre-shows from our past has been so much fun, I really haven't felt overworked at all. I've enjoyed putting the Bootlegger show together.”
It's also been fun getting in touch with former Bootleggers, he said, especially from the first year.
“What we do at Circa '21, with the Bootleggers and the main show, it's all so intertwined, into one evening's entertainment,” Hauskins said. “I wouldn't want to do a show at Circa if we didn't have a pre-show before it. The audience becomes so much more engaged, from the very moment the show starts. It gets them warmed up, then you really feel the main show starts at a bigger energy level.”
“That's become a real important part of the way our evening of entertainment is structured,” he said. “It's all one big package. I feel we're as much a part of that experience as anyone else.”
Circa is just one of two dinner theaters remaining in the U.S. with a performing wait staff, Hauskins said, noting the other is Derby Dinner Playhouse, in Clarksville, Ind., outside Louisville, Ky.
In 1977, many dinner theaters had performing waiters, but they were cut over the years, he said. “Our wait staff at Circa is also unique in how long they stay working in this job,” he said. “They have endured by making themselves such an integral part of the evening.”
Tickets for the Bootleggers show are $53.55 (including dinner buffet), and available at the ticket office at 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island, or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2.