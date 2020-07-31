You are the owner of this article.
Friday's briefing: Arches going up on Illinois-bound I-74, Pritzker warns of return to restrictions with growing infections, and upcoming taco fest may be a fake
alert featured

NWS: Summary

The weekend is almost upon us. And the forecast is looking g-o-o-o-d. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Road closure in Rock Island

Road closed sign

Beginning today 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs. Because of the depth of the culvert and location of the necessary repairs, the road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repairs as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather this area should be reopened to traffic on August 24.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow the posted detour. Drivers are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour this work.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Pritzker warns of return to restrictions in counties with growing infections

• 12 Bradley students test positive for COVID-19 after event

• Family Museum to close Aug. 9-23, workers furloughed

• Reynolds defends lack of mask mandate, says some people disagree with the science

• Quad-City business leaders launch new campaign to get people to wear face coverings and social distance

• 15% positive tests average needed before Iowa schools can go online-only, state guidance says

• Figge celebrates 15 years with 15 days of mostly virtual events

• MARX: We need to delay the election? Are you kidding me?

• Iowa cracking down on social distancing in bars, restaurants

• Tyson to launch expanded COVID-19 testing of workers, add 200 health care jobs

Ask the Builder: Getting brick mortar right

Ask the Builder: Getting brick mortar right

Q: I need to repair the mortar joints on my older brick home that was built in the late 1800s. I’ve seen some horrible workmanship where the mortar doesn’t match at all, and I want to avoid this. How does one match the original mortar? What would you do to make sure the finished repair is nearly invisible? Is this even a realistic goal, or should I just resign myself to ugly mortar joints that don’t match? —Rhonda S., Boston

Senior class leaves imprint on North Scott's program

Senior class leaves imprint on North Scott's program

FORT DODGE, Iowa — During the heyday of Dennis Johnson’s coaching tenure, North Scott was a fixture at the state softball tournament. From 1987 through 2003, the Lancers made 11 trips to the Rogers Sports Complex.

Today's photo gallery: Golf Ball Drop

Concerned about COVID-19?

