Friday's briefing: Arches going up on Illinois-bound I-74, Pritzker warns of return to restrictions with growing infections, and upcoming taco fest may be a fake

The weekend is almost upon us. And the forecast is looking g-o-o-o-d. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees and a low around 60 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Road closure in Rock Island

Beginning today 31st Avenue between 30th and 34th streets will be closed to thru traffic for culvert repairs. Because of the depth of the culvert and location of the necessary repairs, the road closure is necessary for the safety of the crews performing the repairs as well as the motoring public.

Pending favorable weather this area should be reopened to traffic on August 24.

Travel delays can be expected at or near this location. Follow the posted detour. Drivers are encouraged to use Blackhawk Road via 30th and 38th streets to detour this work.