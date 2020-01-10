Friday briefing: Winter storm on the way, changes coming to Q-C Airport, and the always-reliable PB&J

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to midnight Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tree and power line damage may occur as strong north winds combine with ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 800-222-6400 for road conditions.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely later mainly after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high will be near 39 degrees.

Tonight