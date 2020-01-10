You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Winter storm on the way, changes coming to Q-C Airport, and the always-reliable PB&J
View Comments
alert

Friday briefing: Winter storm on the way, changes coming to Q-C Airport, and the always-reliable PB&J

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Travel

A winter storm is coming. The details are still sketchy, but here's what we do know — ice and snow are on the way.

Download PDF Winter storm situation report

Because of the changing weather, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the region.

According to the Winter Storm Warning, "A significant winter storm is forecast to impact the area today through Saturday evening with multiple hazards. Precipitation will start out areas of rain and snow this afternoon. Afternoon snow accumulation in east central Iowa of 1 to 2 inches is possible. As colder air gets pulled south the rain will change over to freezing rain and sleet this evening into Saturday morning with significant ice and sleet accumulations possible for parts of the area.

"The ice and sleet will change over to all snow from northwest to southeast late tonight. Additional snow will fall Saturday afternoon and evening, with several inches area wide falling then. This winter mess will be combining with strong north winds which will be bring blowing snow to some areas, and could cause tree and power line damage in other areas."

 The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight until midnight Saturday.

Summary

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. The heaviest snow amounts will be north of Interstate 80.

WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From 6 p.m. this evening to midnight Saturday night.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Tree and power line damage may occur as strong north winds combine with ice accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 800-222-6400 for road conditions.

NWS: Snow

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely later mainly after 2 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high will be near 39 degrees.

Tonight

Rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet are possible before 4 a.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., with snow likely after 5 a.m. Look for patchy blowing snow after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch possible and new snow and sleet accumulation of around an inch possible. The overnight low will be around 24 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

New snow accumulation of around 3 inches is likely. The temperature will fall to around 23 degrees by 5 p.m. It will be blustery with a north wind around 20 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday night

Snow likely before midnight. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. The low around 9 degrees. It will be blustery with a north wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday

It will be partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees.

Sunday night

There's a 40% chance of snow before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 17 degrees.

Trending headlines

Today's top headlines

Crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle, entertainment news

Top sports headlines of the day

Today's photo galleries

From our Archives: Pieces of the Past

+19 
+19 
011020-Pieces-of-the-Past-001
+19 
+19 
011020-Pieces-of-the-Past-002
+19 
+19 
011020-Pieces-of-the-Past-003
+19 
+19 
011020-Pieces-of-the-Past-004
+19 
+19 
011020-Pieces-of-the-Past-005

FLASHBACK FRIDAY: A look back at prep sports from 5 years ago this week.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News