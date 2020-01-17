Friday briefing: Winter storm coming, remembering Dickie Stout, cattle roam I-80, and I-74 bridge arches looking good

Better rush out to the supermarket and grab all the milk and bread you can carry, it's going to be one of those days. It will be panic in the streets later today as another winter storm heads our way. Along with it comes slick road conditions, so don't forget to take your big boy winter driving pants to work today, you may need them on the evening commute.
Many area communities including Davenport, have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of heavy snowfall.
Now that I have your attention, here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at noon.
Here are the details:
"Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at times, will spread across the area from late Friday morning through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations and at higher snowfall rates. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation.
"Strong southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph Friday afternoon and evening when combined with the falling precipitation will further reduce visibilities and cause dangerous traveling conditions. Then, very strong northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph by Saturday morning will lead to blowing and drifting snow with greatly reduced visibility. These winds will combine with falling temperatures to produce wind chills to 15 below zero by Saturday evening."
Winter Storm Warning Summary
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will produce near whiteout conditions at times.
WHERE: Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From noon Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, go to www.gettingaroundillinois.com for road conditions. In Iowa, call 511 for road conditions.
Look for snow after 1 p.m. with patchy blowing snow after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. The high will be near 27 degrees with wind-chill values as low as zero. Southeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Freezing rain possibly mixed with snow is likely before 4 a.m., then rain possibly mixed with snow. There will be patchy blowing snow before 11 p.m. The temperature will rise to around 33 degrees by 4 a.m. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new ice accumulation of around a 0.1 of an inch along with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.
Saturday: There's a 40% chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. then a chance of snow between 8 a.m. and noon. There will be patchy blowing snow after 10 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 16 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind-chill values as low as zero. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Saturday night: Patchy blowing snow is possible before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around -1 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph.
Sunday: It will be mostly sunny and cold with a high near 6 degrees and a low around -1 degrees.
Martin Luther King Day: It will be sunny with a high near 12 degrees and a low around 0 degrees.
