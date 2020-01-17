Friday briefing: Winter storm coming, remembering Dickie Stout, cattle roam I-80, and I-74 bridge arches looking good

Better rush out to the supermarket and grab all the milk and bread you can carry, it's going to be one of those days. It will be panic in the streets later today as another winter storm heads our way. Along with it comes slick road conditions, so don't forget to take your big boy winter driving pants to work today, you may need them on the evening commute.

Many area communities including Davenport, have declared snow emergencies in anticipation of heavy snowfall.

Now that I have your attention, here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

The Quad-City region will be under a Winter Storm Warning beginning at noon.

Here are the details:

"Widespread accumulating snow and a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain at times, will spread across the area from late Friday morning through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are likely, along with ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Locally higher amounts of snow may occur in areas that remain in snow for longer durations and at higher snowfall rates. There also may be a period of sleet accumulation.