Friday briefing: Windy, Rock Island man charged in strip club death, and OSHA complaints at Deere

We're looking at wet and windy conditions for the start of the weekend. Then things gradually clear up for Saturday and Sunday.
According to a National Weather Service Hazardous Weather Outlook, north winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts around 35 mph are expected through this evening.
Also, several nights of sub-freezing temperatures are expected next week, which will bring an end to the growing season for areas that have yet to see a hard freeze.
Here are the weather details from the NWS.
Rain likely before 7 a.m. today. Skies will be cloudy and breezy with a high near 53 degrees. North winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a 10% chance of rain before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 57 degrees with north winds around 10 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
