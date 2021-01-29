Friday briefing: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport

A winter storm is forecast to move across much of the area this weekend, and will have the potential to bring greater than 6 inches of snow, a little ice and gusty winds.

A National Winter Service Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and will in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday.

Storm details

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are favored mainly along and north of Interstate 80, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.