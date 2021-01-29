Friday briefing: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport

A winter storm is forecast to move across much of the area this weekend, and will have the potential to bring greater than 6 inches of snow, a little ice and gusty winds.
A National Winter Service Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and will in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday.
Storm details
WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are favored mainly along and north of Interstate 80, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.
WHEN: From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 34 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday night: Snow is likely and could be heavy at times. The low will be around 31 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Sunday: Snow is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.
