Friday briefing: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport
Friday briefing: Weekend storm, more vaccination details, and plane damaged landing at Davenport Airport

Storm

A winter storm is forecast to move across much of the area this weekend, and will have the potential to bring greater than 6 inches of snow, a little ice and gusty winds. 

A National Winter Service Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 3 p.m. Saturday and will in effect until 3 p.m., Sunday. 

Snow

Storm details

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are favored mainly along and north of Interstate 80, and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.

WHERE: Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois.

WHEN: From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult.

Summary

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Saturday there is a chance of rain and snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 34 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday night: Snow is likely and could be heavy at times. The low will be around 31 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind  between 15 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Sunday: Snow is likely before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.

• Chance of more snow Saturday as system moves into Q-C region 

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• Pritzker pushes back on criticisms of state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

• Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination in the Quad-Cities?

• Where can I get a COVID-19 test in the Quad-Cities?

• Iowa prisoner who killed wife in 2003 dies of COVID-19

Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actor, dead at 96

Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actor, dead at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” won a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Signature dishes from 50 countries around the world

Ask the Builder: What to do with foam insulation in basement?

Ask the Builder: What to do with foam insulation in basement?

Q: I’m 23 years old and just got out of college. I bought my first small house and am about to remodel my basement. The previous owners of the house glued 2-inch thick foam insulation to the poured concrete walls. It’s got an aluminum foil face on it. Then they covered that with an open-cell foam board that’s 3/4-inch thick.

Photos: Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley wrestling

Photos: Remembering Cicely Tyson, 1924-2021