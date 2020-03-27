You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery in Moline
Friday briefing: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery in Moline

NWS: Summary

It's the end of another social distancing work week.

Here's how the weekend weather is shaping up, plus the latest developments in the Quad-Cities concerning the coronavirus. 

Showers are likely today, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

NWS: Severe

Friday night showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers and thunderstorms likely between 10 p.m. and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

NWS: Wind

Saturday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The high will be near 72 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.

• Area river levels

Trending headlines

The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

032720-qc-nws-mainbar-002

Genesis Health System has set up a tent next to its Emergency Services entrance at the East Rusholme Street location to screen local residents who request a test for the novel coronavirus and other viruses. Individuals do not need a doctor’s referral, but will be charged for an emergency room visit.

• Illinois sees largest one-day increase in cases, deaths

• Friendship Manor employee in Rock Island tests positive for COVID-19. Patients and staff are being monitored closely.

• E-learning rules differ by state. Here's where Illinois and Iowa stand.

• Some Quad-City grocers, food processing workers see pay, benefit increases

• Weekly jobless claims surge in Iowa, Illinois as coronavirus idles workers

• Henry County approves extension to emergency disaster declaration

Today's top new headlines

Today's crime, courts and public safety news

Lifestyle and entertainment headlines

Today's sports headlines

Shortened season is reality for Heller, Hawkeyes

Shortened season is reality for Heller, Hawkeyes

In telling his Iowa baseball team that its 10-5 season had ended, thrown an unexpected curveball by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that halted college seasons from coast to coast, Rick Heller found himself dealing with a flashback.

Photo gallery: Tows, barges and barge accidents from the archives

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

