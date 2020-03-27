Friday briefing: Weekend showers, elderly care employee tests positive in Q-C, and convenience store robbery in Moline

It's the end of another social distancing work week.
Here's how the weekend weather is shaping up, plus the latest developments in the Quad-Cities concerning the coronavirus.
Showers are likely today, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 55 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., showers and thunderstorms likely between 10 p.m. and midnight, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. The overnight low will be around 51 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday rain and possibly a thunderstorm are likely. The high will be near 72 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday night rain is likely before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 53 degrees and a low around 37 degrees.
Forecasts for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, and the Rock River in Moline have been bumped up a bit as forecasters beg…
Trending headlines
Friendship Manor employee in Rock Island tests positive for COVID-19. Patients and staff are being monitored closely.
Texas Roadhouse CEO gives up salary for year to pay workers during pandemic
Man charged in shooting at Davenport tavern sentenced to probation
Feds label Arconic as 'essential critical infrastructure'
Land left over from I-74 road construction in Bettendorf goes up for auction
The latest on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Today's top new headlines
A Scott County District judge is considering whether to grant Davenport’s request for a temporary injunction that would bar four people from acting as commissioners on the city’s Civil Rights Commission.
Today's crime, courts and public safety news
Moline police are investigating a robbery that occurred at the ExpressLane convenience store and Shell gasoline station at 702 19th Ave. about…
A former resident of Fulton, Ill., has been arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor.
A Davenport man charged for firing a pistol at someone while standing in the parking lot of a Davenport tavern in January 2019, has been sente…
Lifestyle and entertainment headlines
A longtime editor at Quad-City newspapers dies at 60.
GENESEO — Theater was a way of life for the late John VanDeWoestyne.
Years ago, radios were the epicenter of everyone's home. With a little elbow grease and some help from modern technology, one Davenport man is working to rescue old radios so they may be coveted once again.
Today's sports headlines
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought sports to a halt. Nobody is certain when practices will resume or games will commence.
In telling his Iowa baseball team that its 10-5 season had ended, thrown an unexpected curveball by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic that halted college seasons from coast to coast, Rick Heller found himself dealing with a flashback.
Photo gallery: Tows, barges and barge accidents from the archives
