Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, and live music is back in the Q-C

We're looking at a summer-like weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s but with a chance of more rain.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday sees a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.
Moline is one step closer to installing a city-wide camera surveillance system.
At 10:06 a.m. Thursday morning Jordan Appleby texted his mother while inside Davenport's Williams Intermediate School.
Davenport Police are investigating a shooting in the 1300 block of North Gaines Street.
A Bettendorf chiropractor was arrested Thursday for using two other chiropractors' names to commit insurance fraud.
Justin Wright, the Atlanta man who is accused of killing his girlfriend, chose not to have a preliminary hearing Thursday.
A man arrested in April in Bettendorf for sexually abusing a 7-year-old pleaded not guilty in a written arraignment filed Tuesday.
Mask mandates and social distancing requirements are loosening up, and with fewer restrictions, live music is making a very welcome comeback this month. Here are five places to hear it:
Q: Tim, I need your guidance. I want to do a large mosaic tile floor in my new room addition. I have no clue where to start. I’ve never done tile work before. Do you think I’m crazy for attempting this? If not, what can you share to ensure success? I don’t want to goof up and have to rip it up. There will be some heavy furniture on the floor. Is that an issue? —Rebecca T., Tuscon, Ariz.
A look at the primetime lineups for the major networks, as announced in recent days as part of their annual presentations to advertisers. All times Eastern.
The United Township High School baseball team was its own worst enemy on Thursday, and Galesburg was more than happy to take advantage in its Big 6 sweep of the Panthers.
Alleman and Geneseo split their Western Big 6 baseball doubleheader, leaving both further out of first place in the conference.
Muscatine's Nolan Recker earned a state runner-up finish in the Class 4A discus and Pleasant Valley distance standout Kole Sommer took fourth in the 3,200.
