Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, and live music is back in the Q-C
Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Moline wants city-wide surveillance cameras, and live music is back in the Q-C

NWS:Summary

We're looking at a summer-like weekend with temperatures in the mid 80s but with a chance of more rain.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today there is a chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday sees a slight chance of showers with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

Sunday has a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 85 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. There's a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

Ask the Builder: DIY mosaic tile? You can do it

Ask the Builder: DIY mosaic tile? You can do it

Q: Tim, I need your guidance. I want to do a large mosaic tile floor in my new room addition. I have no clue where to start. I’ve never done tile work before. Do you think I’m crazy for attempting this? If not, what can you share to ensure success? I don’t want to goof up and have to rip it up. There will be some heavy furniture on the floor. Is that an issue? —Rebecca T., Tuscon, Ariz.

Davenport Police investigate a shooting at 1327 N. Gaines St. in which one person was wounded Thursday.

