You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, worker tests positive at Park Vista, and farmers market opens with tweaks
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, worker tests positive at Park Vista, and farmers market opens with tweaks

NWS: Summary

A sunny, warm and mostly dry weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Enjoy the outdoor time, but, as always, be safe. 

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today look for increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.

Trending headlines

Rock Island County has 2 times COVID cases than Scott

Tyson plant

The Tyson Foods Inc. plant near Joslin, Ill.

It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.

Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.

Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.

But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population. Read more.

More on the coronavirus and its impact on the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Park Vista in East Moline

• Kahl Home: 2 residents have died from COVID-19, 3 employees tested positive

• Coronavirus outbreak at Tyson plant in Joslin confirmed. 2 workers have died, 92 have the virus

• Five Muscatine County residents reportedly die of COVID-19 in one day

• Thomson prison designated initial quarantine site for new federal inmates

• Genesis, UnityPoint CEOs expecting financial losses as services ramp up

• Tyson plant in Dakota City, Iowa, to temporarily close

• The Freight House Farmers Market opens for the season — with some tweaks

• Eastern Iowa legislator, firefighters: Treat COVID-19 as a line-of-duty disease

• Small business grants get $35 million federal boost

• Grassley looking forward to again working with colleagues in person

• Still high, Iowa jobless claims may decline

• Quad-City tourism officials confident in local recovery after COVID-19

• Grassley will pass on dining out, for now

• Slowed COVID-19 spread leaves 1,000s of makeshift beds empty

• Another 81,000 Illinoisans file unemployment claims; Total claims since mid-March top 800,000

• Pork producer says it needs flexibility on virus guidelines

• Iowa governor stands by accuracy of TestIowa COVID-19 tests

• SHANE BROWN: My stimulus check went down the toilet

• Dementia, Alzheimer's present difficult challenges for Quad-City families during COVID-19

Crime, courts and public safety headlines

Clinton cop cleared in fatal shooting

Clinton cop cleared in fatal shooting

Clinton Police Officer Ryan Livesay has been found justified in his use of deadly force in the April 7 shooting death of Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Davenport.

Today's sports in the news

Hawkeyes are apart, but coming together

Hawkeyes are apart, but coming together

After a "what if" conclusion to last season, Fran McCaffery embraces lofty expectations for the Iowa basketball team as he turns his attention to the 2020-21 season.

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Clinton enjoys lunch with the LumberKings

+11 
+11 
050120-qc-spt-lumberkings-120
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-spt-lumberkings-123
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-spt-lumberkings-137
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-spt-lumberkings-146
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-spt-lumberkings-162

Photos: Hand-in-Hand surprise retirement drive-thru for Mark Smith

+11 
+11 
050120-qc-nws-hand-01.JPG
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-nws-hand-02.JPG
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-nws-hand-03.JPG
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-nws-hand-04.JPG
+11 
+11 
050120-qc-nws-hand-05.JPG
View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10
Local News

Scott County's fourth COVID-19 death gives Quad-Cities 10

  • Updated

The Quad-Cities reached 10 deaths from COVID-19 Friday with the fourth death in Scott County, a person between the ages of 61-80. Rock Island County has six.

“I would like to express my sincere sympathy to the family and friends of this resident,” Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department said. “While we recognize the severity of COVID-19 in our community, it still stops us all when we lose a member of our community.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News