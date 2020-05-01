Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, worker tests positive at Park Vista, and farmers market opens with tweaks

Rock Island County has 2 times COVID cases than Scott

It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.

Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.

Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.

But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population. Read more.