Friday briefing: Warm weekend, Bettendorf meth arrest, worker tests positive at Park Vista, and farmers market opens with tweaks

A sunny, warm and mostly dry weekend is shaping up for the Quad-Cities. Enjoy the outdoor time, but, as always, be safe.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today look for increasing clouds with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 57 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 76 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 20% chance of overnight showers.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 degrees and a low around 48 degrees.
Rock Island County has 2 times COVID cases than Scott
It's been obvious for weeks that something isn't right, even in the midst of so much wrong.
Each time the Scott and Rock Island county health departments released new numbers for those infected with COVID-19, Rock Island County's numbers inched further ahead — even though Scott County has about 30,000 more people.
Why does Rock Island County have so many more cases? Are more people being tested in RICO? Is there an outbreak somewhere we don't know about? The early answers were two-fold: Yes, RICO has been doing more testing — about 1 in 56 people, while Scott County has been testing about 1 in 77 people.
But those numbers don't account for RICO having nearly two times more positive cases than Scott, especially when accounting for RICO's smaller population. Read more.
Davenport’s second-to-last day of April will be remembered as one of the busiest for the city's police department police in first four months of 2020.
A Bettendorf woman on parole until 2025 for trafficking methamphetamine has been arrested on charges alleging she once again was peddling the drug.
Clinton Police Officer Ryan Livesay has been found justified in his use of deadly force in the April 7 shooting death of Jacob Matthew Dau, 38, of Davenport.
ALEDO — For more than two decades, Steve Speaker has devoted his time and energy to the Aledo and Mercer County wrestling programs.
Davenport Assumption football star Tyler Maro is considered a three-star recruit by Rivals.com.
After a "what if" conclusion to last season, Fran McCaffery embraces lofty expectations for the Iowa basketball team as he turns his attention to the 2020-21 season.
To the best of my knowledge:My wife is getting rid of some clutter, so if you see a 61-year-old fat guy and a dashing (his mother's words) 16-…
While the Freight House Farmers Market will officially open for the season on Saturday, May 2, it won’t be quite the opening it had planned.
'The Wretched' will have horror fans feeling anything but
