Friday briefing: Vulgar taxi drivers prompt airport review, cop appears on sex charges, and woman accused of hurting child

Temps will warm up to near 40 degrees today but gusty winds will keep the wind chill near zero.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 26 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 32 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a chance of overnight rain mixing with snow. The chance of precipitation is 50% with little or no snow accumulation expected.
Quad City International Airport: Policies will be reviewed after complaints of 'loud and vulgar' taxi drivers
Davenport man loses appeal in drug case, begins serving 30-year prison sentence
Walmart continues to tinker with 24-hour operations; both Davenport stores now closed from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Rock Island can't withstand Peoria toughness
Traveling teen mistakenly taken down by local police. ACLU has filed a lawsuit
"People 50 ft. away were offended by their unprofessional demeanor and disgusting language. I was completely embarrassed for my relatives and their young children.”
CAMBRIDGE — Henry County Board members on Thursday tabled an ordinance prohibiting cannabis business establishments in unincorporated areas of…
It appears more local Walmart stores have joined the ranks of no longer operating 24 hours a day.
Amanda Puck knows food, and she’s coming to East Moline Tuesday, Feb. 25, to share her knowledge with the Quad-Cities.
You want to ask, but you cannot. Your word is your bond.
Influential designer Henry Dreyfuss honored in new exhibit at Figge Art Museum. He created a tractor, a telephone, and more
The Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, will feature the work of influential industrial designer Henry Dreyfuss starting Saturday, Feb. 22, in the third-floor Katz Gallery.
An East Moline police officer suspected of sex crimes against a United Township High School student made a court appearance Thursday in Rock Island County.
The Davenport teenager accused of murdering Robert Long will go to trial next month.
A woman has been accused of injuring her baby in January in Rock Island by causing trauma to the child’s head.
CANTON — Playing in state-ranked postseason matchups is exactly where the Geneseo girls want to be at the end of the basketball season.
CHAMPAIGN – The Rockridge senior tandem of Dallas Krueger and Nolan Throne got one step closer to achieving their dreams on Thursday.
CHAMPAIGN — All four Moline wrestlers who qualified for the Class 3A Illinois individual state tournament advanced to this morning’s quarterfinals, the most by any local team on the day.
