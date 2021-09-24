 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Traffic alerts for I-74, Government bridges, Bettendorf takes no action on masks, and East Moline's credit rating downgraded
Friday briefing: Traffic alerts for I-74, Government bridges, Bettendorf takes no action on masks, and East Moline's credit rating downgraded

NWS

A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing with it a chance of thunderstorms and wind.

According to a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service, "A few thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, as a cold front moves through. Severe weather is not anticipated.

"Ahead of the front, south to southwest winds will gust 25 to 35 mph. These winds combined with warm temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees may lead to an elevated fire threat in cured agricultural fields.

"After the front passes, winds will shift from the north to northwest and gust possibly up to 40 mph for a brief period of time."

Here's your weekend forecast.

Drought

Today could see isolated showers after 3 p.m., increasing clouds, and a high near 78 degrees. It will be breezy with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. It will be cloudy during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 45 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: It will be sunny with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 61 degrees.

Traffic alert: Old I-74 to Illinois, Government bridge face closures for marathon

closure

The old I-74 bridge to Illinois will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to noon, today, for sweeping and debris removal.

The bridge also will be closed from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Sunday for the Quad-City Marathon. Heavy congestion at Grant and State streets is expected.

Drivers are asked to access Illinois-bound I-74 at Middle Road.

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

Additionally the Government Bridge between Davenport and Arsenal Island will close to all vehicle traffic and barges from 6 a.m. to noon Sunday as the 24th  TBK Quad-Cities Marathon and half marathon run across the bridge and the Rock Island Arsenal.

Marathon runners and walkers will enter the Arsenal through the Davenport Gate and exit the Arsenal through the Moline Gate using the eastbound lane of Rodman Avenue.

Marathon and half-marathon runners will use different routes while on the Arsenal.

Employees and residents should be prepared for potential delays beginning with course set-up at 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Traffic control personnel, signage, and volunteers will be placed throughout the routes to help redirect traffic.

Bloomington police Officer John Fermon during a press conference discusses the search for Jelani Day, the Illinois State University student who went missing last month. Officials on Thursday said a body found in the Illinois River near Peru is Day. READ MORE HERE.

