Friday briefing: Some Deere workers turning to temp jobs, Rock Island resident's photo to become a stamp, and Q-C banker accused in million dollar fraud scheme

Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Occasional snow showers are expected today with most areas receiving little to no accumulation. Heavier snow showers this afternoon and evening could lead to brief accumulation on pavement and localized amounts over a half inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. The snow showers and gusty west winds of 30 to 40 mph may lead to hazardous travel conditions due to sudden reductions in visibility.
"Light rain and snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Minor snow accumulations are possible with the best chances north of highway 30. Strong winds are anticipated Sunday into Sunday night, gusting between 30 to 40 mph."
Snow showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., today, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight isolated snow showers are possible before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Overnight rain and snow are likely Saturday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
As the strike passes the four-week mark, more striking Deere workers are looking for temporary employment opportunities to support themselves and their families. As the weeks drag on, savings and strike pay might not be sufficient to get union members through the holiday season.
Davenport aldermen raised concerns over an ordinance that would clear the way for Iowa American Water Company to drill more wells in the city to provide a redundant potable water supply.
WHAT WE KNOW: The proposed 2021 tax levy for Geneseo schools is $18,028,203, which is $891,425 or 5.2% more than last year's levy.
Davenport Police are investigating a shots-fired incident Thursday night in which at least three vehicles were struck in the 1400 block of West 15th Street.
An Iowa banking executive, accused of attempting to defraud the Small Business Administration through a scheme involving millions of dollars, …
A U.S. District Court judge has denied a motion for summary judgment based on qualified immunity in a lawsuit against a Bettendorf police officer and the city of Bettendorf.
Local coffee shops will take energy drinks like Rockstar and Monster and use flavorings to make unique concoctions.
After a year's absence, Frozen Landing in Bettendorf will open Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree.
Sebben's photo of the American Queen docked in Bettendorf will be produced as part of a stamp collection, with photos representing each state that touches the Mississippi River.
This past volleyball season, Sherrard returned to prominence as a power in the Three Rivers Conference.
Moline's star receiver - Matthew Bailey - ended his football career with a touchdown catch and an MVP award. Read about his special season and what makes Bailey so unique.
