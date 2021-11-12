 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Some Deere workers turning to temp jobs, Rock Island resident's photo to become a stamp, and Q-C banker accused in million dollar fraud scheme
featured

Friday briefing: Some Deere workers turning to temp jobs, Rock Island resident's photo to become a stamp, and Q-C banker accused in million dollar fraud scheme

NWS

We've been talking about it for a couple of days now. But today ...

Here's the latest Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"Occasional snow showers are expected today with most areas receiving little to no accumulation. Heavier snow showers this afternoon and evening could lead to brief accumulation on pavement and localized amounts over a half inch on grassy and elevated surfaces. The snow showers and gusty west winds of 30 to 40 mph may lead to hazardous travel conditions due to sudden reductions in visibility.

"Light rain and snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Minor snow accumulations are possible with the best chances north of highway 30. Strong winds are anticipated Sunday into Sunday night, gusting between 30 to 40 mph."

NWS1

Snow showers are likely between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., today, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 37 degrees. It will be breezy with a west wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight isolated snow showers are possible before 8 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. Northwest wind around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 40 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Overnight rain and snow are likely Saturday night. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

+3
Some Deere workers are turning to temp jobs to survive the strike

Some Deere workers are turning to temp jobs to survive the strike

As the strike passes the four-week mark, more striking Deere workers are looking for temporary employment opportunities to support themselves and their families. As the weeks drag on, savings and strike pay might not be sufficient to get union members through the holiday season.

