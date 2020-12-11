Friday briefing: Snow, Rock Island murder suspect arrested, and first vaccines could arrive next week

Changing weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Say goodbye to those sunny skies and 50-plus degree temps and hello to wind, rain and snow. Yes, even snow. How much will depend where you live. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.

Look for rain today after 10 a.m. The high temperature will be near 42 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight will be breezy with rain. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. Northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday rain and snow is likely before 5 p.m., then a chance of snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.