Friday briefing: Snow, Rock Island murder suspect arrested, and first vaccines could arrive next week

Changing weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Say goodbye to those sunny skies and 50-plus degree temps and hello to wind, rain and snow. Yes, even snow. How much will depend where you live. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
Look for rain today after 10 a.m. The high temperature will be near 42 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight will be breezy with rain. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. Northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday rain and snow is likely before 5 p.m., then a chance of snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools are planning a return to a hybrid in-person/remote schedule as of Jan. 4. According to the district's hybrid model, half the students attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays with remote learning the other days, and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays with remote on the other days.
Former Rock Island City Clerk Judith Gilbert wants to come back to City Hall, but this time as an elected official. She has already challenged the election petition of an opposing candidate.
A massive COVID-19 relief bill has been introduced in Congress that would help families with child-care assistance and school districts with education needs.
United States Marshals with the Federal Fugitive Task Force on Thursday arrested the Rock Island man accused of killing Imanuel Nduwayezu and found the endangered runaway girl who was with him.
The 10-year-old went missing late July 9 or in the early morning hours of July 10.
A Davenport man recently released from probation and awaiting trial on burglary and weapons charges in Scott County and a retail theft charge in Rock Island County, has been arrested in connection with the June 27 armed robbery of a person in Davenport.
People stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and looking for interesting things to do have, in many cases, turned to jigsaw puzzles, both nationally and in the Quad-Cities.
The downtown housing market has changed since builder Dan Dolan bought the old Wonder Bread plant in Davenport seven years ago.
Starting Monday, McDonald's is giving away fictional Christmas characters' favorite foods (or at least foods it thinks they'd love). Here's a breakdown of how you can get it and what's on the menu.
Last week, the University of Illinois men's basketball team suffered an 82-69 setback to second-ranked Baylor.
DEWITT — Evan Forker and John Argo have experienced plenty of athletic heartbreak in the past year.
The last time the men’s basketball teams from Iowa and Iowa State saw one another, there was a pair of white and gold Nike shoes left sitting in the middle of the court at Hilton Coliseum.
