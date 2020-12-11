 Skip to main content
Friday briefing: Snow, Rock Island murder suspect arrested, and first vaccines could arrive next week
Changing weather is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Say goodbye to those sunny skies and 50-plus degree temps and hello to wind, rain and snow. Yes, even snow. How much will depend where you live. Here's the latest from the National Weather Service. 

Look for rain today after 10 a.m. The high temperature will be near 42 degrees. Northeast winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight will be breezy with rain. The overnight low will be around 34 degrees. Northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday rain and snow is likely before 5 p.m., then a chance of snow. The high will be near 37 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 23 degrees.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Geneseo schools plan return to hybrid model

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo schools are planning a return to a hybrid in-person/remote schedule as of Jan. 4. According to the district's hybrid model, half the students attend in person on Mondays and Thursdays with remote learning the other days, and half attend Tuesdays and Fridays with remote on the other days.

• First doses of vaccine should arrive in the Quad-Cities next week

• National Guard sent to help staff at LaSalle, two other veterans homes

• Illinois on track to meet deadline for spending CARES Act funds

• New jobless claims surge in Illinois

• University of Iowa hospitals may give first COVID-19 vaccines next week

• Gun purchases spike in Illinois amid pandemic, civil unrest

• Officials urge COVID-19 caution amid backdrop of modest progress

• Illinois public health director: 'I do believe in vaccines'

• Iowa adds 99 virus deaths, positive cases exceed 250,000

Monsignor Richard Soseman dies of COVID-19
Monsignor Richard Soseman, an Alleman graduate who went on to become priest and served in Rome and played a major role in the ongoing canonization effort of Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen, died Wednesday morning of COVID-19 at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Geneseo proposing levy with increase of 18.8 %
WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has set a truth-in-taxation hearing for 6 p.m. Dec. 15 as the proposed city tax levy is up 18.8% from last year. The hearing, required when the increase is greater than 4.9%, will be remote access only, https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/459315765 or see the city's website. A special city council meeting will follow the hearing; approval of the ordinance for the levy is on the agenda.

