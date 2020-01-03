Friday briefing: Snow, overnight shooting, and Q-C recreational marijuana supply likely to last several more days

Cooler temps and snow start off our weekend but those temps will rise to the mid-40s by Sunday.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Accumulating snow is expected from late this afternoon through tonight. The snow should reach the western outlook area after 3 p.m. and the Quad-Cities and points to the east from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 3 inches are expected with the heaviest amounts favored south of a line from Vinton to Muscatine to Peoria. There is potential for locally higher amounts across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. However, confidence remains low on amounts over 3 inches.
"Strong westerly winds could gust between 35 to 45 mph on Sunday."
Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Saturday: There's a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degree. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.
Today's top headlines
New East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey was in the midst of training for a possible future executive position in policing when the future arrived.
Recreational marijuana sales could go on for days in Milan.
After working for more than 18 years for the city of Moline, engineer Scott Hinton has resigned. His last day will be Friday, Jan. 3.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
Davenport police are investigating a rolling shootout that occurred in the 500 block of East 3rd Street and River Drive early Friday, with one…
A 19-year-old man was wounded Wednesday in an early morning shooting in Rock Island.
A former Moline police sergeant accused of official misconduct and theft made his first appearance on the charges Thursday in Rock Island Coun…
Lifestyle, entertainment news
DAVENPORT — It was the busiest of delivery days, but even the FedEx driver took the time to stop and talk about the cause.
DAVENPORT — A new series of free open houses featuring house and techno music will kick off at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Underground Econ…
DAVENPORT – For the first time, the brothers and artistic co-directors of Chamber Music Quad Cities will perform with their wives locally at 7…
Top sports headlines
In just two years, the second annual Eastbay Shootout has become a real must-see event at Moline's Wharton Field House.
Even with his club off to a 9-4 start, Wethersfield boys' basketball coach Jeff Parsons feels its best play still lies ahead.
DAVENPORT — A five-minute stretch just after the midpoint of the second half separated the men’s basketball teams from Clarke and St. Ambrose,…
