Friday briefing: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, 9 arrested for attempting to entice kids for sex, and 10 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths

Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.
Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.
Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.
• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed
The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., today. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.
While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.
Rock Island County Treasurer Louisa Ewert has been named "2020 Treasurer of the Year" by the Illinois County Treasurer’s Association, an award given annually for distinguished service.
Amid plenty of graphs, economic forecaster Kevin Depew predicted eventually a “hot 2021” for the nation’s economy while also admitting data was lacking on small businesses, making them tough to predict in a virtual talk with Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce members Thursday.
The city of Moline is helping small-business owners again through CARES Act funding distributed through the city's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
A Walcott man has been arrested for possessing images of underage girls engaged in sex acts or posing on his cell phone, the Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday night.
Federal authorities on Thursday announced that nine men arrested in Rock Island during the month of November are facing charges of attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing 39-year-old Davenport man.
Considering we’ve almost gone a year without live theatrical events, “The Prom” is a curtain raiser on what, hopefully, will be a better year. It’s not the opener it could have been but it gets the job done.
A seconds-long video of two Silvis boys playing backyard catch is a social media rocket.
Here's a look back at what foods were predicted to be the biggest trends of 2020. There are still a few weeks left to try them if you missed out.
After-thoughts from Iowa’s 99-58 victory over Western Illinois:
DEWITT — The future of North Scott High School's wrestling program looks very bright. The present is pretty good, too.
Every week, Iowa football players get an earful of advice about ball security.
