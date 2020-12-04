Friday briefing: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, 9 arrested for attempting to entice kids for sex, and 10 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths

Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., today. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.