Friday briefing: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, 9 arrested for attempting to entice kids for sex, and 10 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths
Friday briefing: Silvis boys' throw catches NFL attention, 9 arrested for attempting to entice kids for sex, and 10 more Q-C COVID-19 deaths

NWS: Summary

Another cool day — and cool weekend — with a chance of flurries, is on tap for the Quad-Cities. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service. 

Today will be sunny with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 41 degrees and a low around 25 degrees.

Sunday there will be a chance of flurries before noon. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees.

Sunday night there is a chance of flurries before midnight with a low around 25 degrees.

• Illinois-bound I-74 off-ramp to River Drive temporarily closed 

The existing eastbound (Illinois-bound) I-74 off-ramp to River Drive in Moline will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., today. Contractors will be working on I-74 overhead structures.

While the ramp is closed Illinois-bound drivers should use the 7th Avenue exit and either follow the detour onto 19th Street to continue east on I-74, or turn right on 19th Street towards River Drive.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

• 10 Quad-City deaths linked to COVID-19 Thursday, 29 deaths in five-day span

• As COVID-19 claims another 192 lives in Illinois, officials call for blood donations

• White House report: Public health officials must step up when state leadership does not

• Gov. Reynolds: ‘Light at end of tunnel’ with COVID-19 vaccine’s pending arrival in Iowa

• Iowa health care workers, nursing homes to get 1st vaccines

Matherville woman found safe
Local News

Matherville woman found safe

The Mercer County Sheriff's Department confirmed Sunday that Taegan Randolph, a 20-year-old Matherville, Ill., woman has been located and is safe.

