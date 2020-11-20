Friday briefing: Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, gunfire in Illinois Q-C, and the latest on COVID-19

Another work week is almost in the books. Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.