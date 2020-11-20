 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, gunfire in Illinois Q-C, and the latest on COVID-19
View Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Rock Island water service selloff talks raise concern, gunfire in Illinois Q-C, and the latest on COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Another work week is almost in the books. Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 35 degrees. There's a 30% chance of overnight rain and snow.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.

NWS: Summary

Trending stories

Today's top news stories

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

CL

• Orion schools mull return to remote learning model

• Column: My mom is worried about COVID-19

• Household gatherings focus of state’s COVID-19 tracing work

• Rock Island County Board member Deppe describes battle with COVID-19

• Jumer's to close Thursday night, following state's mitigation plan

• COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois top 6,000

• CDC Says College Students Going Home For Thanksgiving Raise Risks

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Tyson suspends Waterloo plant managers after virus betting allegation

• Illinois unemployment rate drops in October

• Iowa jobless claims up from last week

• 14,612 cases of COVID-19, 168 deaths reported in Illinois

• Ickes: Let grief continue until the resentment fades

• Watch: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' news conference

• Coal Valley village hall to close

• Henry County complains on behalf of restaurants

Today's lifestyle, entertainment headlines

100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family