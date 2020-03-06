You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Rock Island's Lissie played club hours before deadly Nashville tornado, spring forward, and Sherrard, UT schools win national honors
NWS: Summary

A good Friday to all. We're looking at another breezy day. Then things warm up for the weekend when temps will be in the 60s.

Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

It's time to 'spring forward' this weekend

Spring forward

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. You'll need to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

It's also a good time to test and replace the batteries in smoke alarms, NOAA weather radios and carbon monoxide detectors.

If you find an alarm that is not working or is expired, replace the alarm immediately, fire officials say. It's also a good time to review your fire-escape plan with your family and hold a drill to practice your plan.

