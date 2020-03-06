Friday briefing: Rock Island's Lissie played club hours before deadly Nashville tornado, spring forward, and Sherrard, UT schools win national honors

A good Friday to all. We're looking at another breezy day. Then things warm up for the weekend when temps will be in the 60s.
Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 degrees.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night brings a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
It's time to 'spring forward' this weekend
Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend. You'll need to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night.
It's also a good time to test and replace the batteries in smoke alarms, NOAA weather radios and carbon monoxide detectors.
If you find an alarm that is not working or is expired, replace the alarm immediately, fire officials say. It's also a good time to review your fire-escape plan with your family and hold a drill to practice your plan.
MUSCATINE — Last week, an off-duty Muscatine police officer saved the life of a drowning child.
-
Two Rock Island County school districts have been named to the national Advanced Placement Honor Roll.
Rock Island native Lissie played a Nashville club Monday night. Hours later, it was destroyed by a tornado.
Rock Island natives Lissie Maurus and Ben Chappell survived the Nashville tornado that killed 24 people and destroyed a beloved live-music venue they’d been at Monday night.
Agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Group have arrested as second Davenport man in connection with an ongoing narcotics investigation.
A 33-year-old Davenport woman who is on parole for trafficking heroin was arrested by agents of the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group and accused of again selling heroin.
A woman and two children were sent to the hospital Thursday with minor injuries after a rear-end crash in rural Rock Island County.
Today's offering is not an original thought. It was passed on by a friend as he was holding down a seat at a local thirst-aid station, observing another pal discussing/arguing politics.
Sometimes, the best way to close the “I don’t know; what do you want for dinner?” loop is to call on tried and true deli basics such as soups, salads, sandwiches and baked potatoes.
Rich Glancey is passionate about reclaiming his place in the food industry, and he believes his 777 Hot Sauce will be his jackpot.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Illinois went into Value City Arena with its own destiny and a path to at least a share of the Big Ten Conference championship firmly in its grasp.
When Kyle Avaloy told his grandmother what he was planning to do, he wasn’t sure what the reaction was going to be.
