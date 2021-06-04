 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday briefing: Rhubarb fest, Rock Island hydro plant may close, and bicyclist killed in hit-and-run
0 Comments
alert featured

Friday briefing: Rhubarb fest, Rock Island hydro plant may close, and bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

  • 0
Forecast

If you like your weather hot and dry, this weekend is made for you. We're looking at the hottest temps of the year with no rain in the forecast.

Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will bring more sun with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.

Trending headlines

Top's top news stories

Crime, courts and public safety news

Livestyle, entertainment headlines

Today's top sports stories

Today's video

Today's photo galleries

Photos: Davenport Police Coffee with a Cop

+2 
+2 
060321-qc-nws-coffee-001.JPG
+2 
+2 
060321-qc-nws-coffee-002.JPG
+2 
+2 
060321-qc-nws-coffee-003.JPG
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News