Friday briefing: Rhubarb fest, Rock Island hydro plant may close, and bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

If you like your weather hot and dry, this weekend is made for you. We're looking at the hottest temps of the year with no rain in the forecast.
Here's the weather details from the National Weather Service.
Today will be sunny with a high near 91 degrees and a low around 67 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90 degrees and a low around 68 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will bring more sun with a high near 89 degrees and a low around 70 degrees.
