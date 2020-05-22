You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Rainy but warm weekend, Board rejects Hope Creek sale, and 5 days of death
Friday briefing: Rainy but warm weekend, Board rejects Hope Creek sale, and 5 days of death

NWS: Weekend

As we head into the big holiday weekend, keep the umbrella handy, you're going to need it. Rain is in the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees. 

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Memorial Day: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday night: There's a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.

The Flood Warning continues for the Rock River at Moline until Sunday. The Rock is currently at 13.8 feet and falling. Flood stage is 12 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday. At 13.2 feet water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline and 75th Ave. from Green Valley Park 48th St. Water is on Canal Road in Big Island. Smith's Island also is affected by floodwaters.

Pair face drug trafficking charges in Davenport

Pair face drug trafficking charges in Davenport

A pair of men arrested Wednesday are accused of serving as the Davenport connection in what was described as a "drug-trafficking organization" that brought suitcases full of marijuana from Seattle to the area via Amtrak trains.

More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities

Coronavirus logo

• Five straight days of death

• Pritzker administration working on guidance for reopening next week

• Rock Island National Cemetery open for Memorial Day for community to pay respects to fallen

• Rock Island's Whitewater Junction delays opening

• Illinois Governor's daily news conference on COVID-19

• Many economists view full economic recovery by end of 2021

