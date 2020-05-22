Friday briefing: Rainy but warm weekend, Board rejects Hope Creek sale, and 5 days of death

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we head into the big holiday weekend, keep the umbrella handy, you're going to need it. Rain is in the forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Here are the weather details from the National Weather Service.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 71 degrees and a low around 59 degrees. There's a 40% chance of overnight showers.

Saturday: Showers are likely with possibly a thunderstorm. It will be cloudy then gradually becoming mostly sunny with a high near 78 degrees. East winds between 10 to 15 mph will become southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after 1 a.m. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.