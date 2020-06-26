You are the owner of this article.
Friday briefing: Rain, weekend bridge closure, Deere buyouts, and zoo opens
Some more heavy rains are likely to hit the Quad-Cities later today. Here's how the weather is shaping up for today, and the weekend outlook, from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

For Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight with a low around 72 degrees.

Extended outlook

A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Monday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.

A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello. The Iowa is currently at 20.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise to 23.9 feet Monday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.

A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is currently at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Saturday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.

NWS: Flood

Government Bridge to temporarily close Saturday 

Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

The Government Bridge roadway will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.

The closure will include vehicular, pedestrian, rail, and river traffic.

CL

• A Palmer Hills employee has COVID-19

• Iowa governor: COVID-19 lawsuit immunity strikes ‘balance'

• Quad-Cities adds 3,000 jobs in May, but it's still feeling the effect of the pandemic

• Pritzker touts Illinois reopening as other states backtrack

Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex

Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex

Stakes are in the ground and building permits have been issued, but the two "tiny homes" that the faith-based nonprofit One Eighty expects to construct this summer in Davenport won't be quite as originally envisioned.

