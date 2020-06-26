Friday briefing: Rain, weekend bridge closure, Deere buyouts, and zoo opens

-
Some more heavy rains are likely to hit the Quad-Cities later today. Here's how the weather is shaping up for today, and the weekend outlook, from the National Weather Service.
Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.
For Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday there is a 50% chance of showers. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. There's a 50% chance of showers overnight with a low around 72 degrees.
A Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt until further notice. The Wapsi is currently at 11.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 11 feet. The Wapsi is expected to rise 13 feet Monday, then begin falling. At 13 feet, water affects many residences along the river.
A Flood Warning continues for the Iowa River at Wapello. The Iowa is currently at 20.5 feet and rising. Flood stage is 21 feet. The river is expected to rise to 23.9 feet Monday. At 22 feet, water affects residences near the U.S. 61 bridge.
A Flood Warning continues for the Cedar River near Conesville until further notice. The Cedar is currently at 14.6 feet and rising. Flood stage is 13 feet. The Cedar is expected to rise to 15.6 feet Saturday then begin falling. At 15.5 feet water affects residences along County Road G28 and affects several gravel roads.
Government Bridge to temporarily close Saturday
The Government Bridge roadway will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday.
The closure will include vehicular, pedestrian, rail, and river traffic.
Trending headlines
Quad-City COVID-19 cases increasing. 'We are telling health systems to be prepared to be ready for a surge,' infectious disease expert says
MARX: The pile of rubble in Rock Island warmed my heart
Widespread dust from Sahara reaches Puerto Rico
Deere & Co. rolls out another buyout program for U.S. salaried workers
Davenport 'tiny homes' will be a duplex
Today's top news headlines
It is 11:17 a.m. on a sun-kissed, mid-week morning in the heart of my favorite Quad-City.
Deere & Co. rolled out another round of buyouts for U.S. salaried employees Thursday.
“We are very excited to be able to welcome guests back to the zoo," director Lee Jackson said in a news release.
Crime, courts and public safety headlines
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa announced a number of arrests related to gun-and-drug investigations through its Scott County branch.
A house was reported struck by gunfire early Thursday in Davenport.
A Jackson County District Judge has ordered the Maquoketa Police Department to release squad car and body camera footage of an April 6, 2019, …
More on the coronavirus in the Quad-Cities
Entertainment and lifestyle news
'I don’t even know why they gave us sharp objects': Davenport man competes on Food Network’s 'Worst Cooks in America'
Not long ago, Johannes “Yo” Phelps’ go-to dishes for his family were cereal, driving to a restaurant, or ordering delivery.
Six Quad-City actresses are partnering with with the Black Box Theatre in Moline for a virtual performance of the new musical, "SIX," on August 1.
Stakes are in the ground and building permits have been issued, but the two "tiny homes" that the faith-based nonprofit One Eighty expects to construct this summer in Davenport won't be quite as originally envisioned.
Today's sports headlines
ELDRIDGE — Bettendorf had a never-say-quit mentality Thursday night.
It sounds as though the suspense for Iowa basketball fans may soon be over.
The University of Illinois basketball program picked up one more player in its 2020 recruiting class Thursday when Chicago area 7-footer Brandon Lieb made a verbal commitment to play for the Illini.
Today's photo galleries