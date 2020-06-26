Friday briefing: Rain, weekend bridge closure, Deere buyouts, and zoo opens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some more heavy rains are likely to hit the Quad-Cities later today. Here's how the weather is shaping up for today, and the weekend outlook, from the National Weather Service.

Look for a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Southwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday brings a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees.

For Saturday night there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.