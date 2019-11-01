It's the first day of November and more snow is in the forecast, but accumulations are not expected to amount to much.
Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today brings a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. The daily high temp will be in the upper 30s. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
For Saturday there is a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.
• Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night: Here's a friendly reminder to set your clocks back an hour before hitting the hay Saturday night as it is out with Daylight Saving Time and in with Standard Time.
When local daylight time is about to reach 2 a.m., Sunday, clocks are turned back 1 hour to 1 a.m for local standard time.
Or you could just turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed. Either way, it means an extra hour of sleep.
Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier with more light in the morning. But get ready for those pre-5 p.m. sunsets.
• 34th Street in Moline to close: The city of Moline reports that beginning today and continuing until Monday, weather permitting, 34th Street from 4th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic.
Centennial Contractors will working on the storm sewer which will require the road to be closed.
Orion's Kati Kratzberg bumps the ball against Princeton in Thursday's Class 2A Princeton Regional championship action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton 25-9, 25-11 to secure the regional championship and a berth in next week's sectional play.
Orion's Ashley Awbrey (15) celebrates a point with teammates against Princeton, Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
Orion coach Jack Wheeler applauds a point against Princeton, Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
Orion's Sarah Jacobsen spikes the ball against Princeton's Maya Gartin during Thursday's Class 2A Princeton Regional title game in Princeton. The Chargers swept their way to the regional crown, winning 25-9, 25-11.
Orion's Hailey James spikes the ball against Princeton's Madison Richards during Thursday's Class 2A Princeton Regional action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton 25-9, 25-11 to claim the regional title.
Orion's Sarah Jacobson steps in front of teammate Katie Kratzberg to bump the ball against Princeton, Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
The Orion Chargers celebrate their game one win over Princeton, Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
Princeton's Maya Gartin tips the ball over the net against Orion's MacKinzie Grafton (14) and Emmalyn Foster (22), Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
Princeton's Abigail Peterson bumps the ball against Orion, Thursday, October 31, 2019, during class 2A regional final action in Princeton. Orion swept Princeton in two games to advance, 25-9 and 25-11.
Adam and Ariana Gladfelter push their son Liam, 10 months, in a stroller, during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Greenley Hahn, 7, dressed as a mummy stands in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Greenley Hahn, 7, sports winter attire on top of her costume during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Joe Brems and his children Kai, 7, and Eden, 4, dance to music playing outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A mummy outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home is covered in snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Eden Brems, 4, stares at the spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Rebcca King and her daughter Kylie King, 7, look at spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kylie King, 7, walks past snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Rebcca King and her daughter Kylie King, 7, look at spooky decorations outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jean Brown hands Kylie King, 7, candy during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A skeleton is covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A witch is covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kinley Nemeth, 8, Cole Petersen, 5, and Ava Petersen, 8, run past snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline on Thursday. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Ava Petersen, 8, runs through the snow carrying a winter hat during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Spooky decorations are covered in snow outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kinley Nemeth, 8, plays in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Rebecca King helps her daughter Kylie, 7, down the stairs during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kaylana Rios, 8, runs through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Evan Wood, 7, walks through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, and her dad Eric hold hands as they walk during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jake Layer, 7, jumps off the stair during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Reese Wood runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, licks her candy as she stands in the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, points at a witch decoration with her candy outside Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground. See more photos at QCOnline.com/gallery.
Sophie Wood, 3, runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sophie Wood, 3, runs after receiving candy from Frank and Jean Brown during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Evan Wood, 7, runs to the next home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Kaylana Rios, 8, runs through the snow to the next home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Audrina, 5, and Kaylana Rios, 8, walk to the next house through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
A witch outside Jean and Frank Brown’s home is covered in snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jeffery Phillips, 6, Jayvon Payne, 14, and Sharruha Clay-Phillips, 4, play the camera sporting their costumes during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Jeffery Phillips, 6, rings the doorbell during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Sharruha Clay-Phillips, 4, walks through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Frank Brown adjusts a skeleton in his front yard during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Parker Hahn, 7, walks from Frank and Jean Brown’s home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
An inflatable cat stands outside a Moline home during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Aubrey Meets holds her son Kael, 1, as they walk through the snow during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
People walk past snow to the next house during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. This was the first time in Quad-Cities weather history kids were trick-or-treating with snow on the ground.
Brooke Sweeny, in charge of Human Resources for Beetendorf City Hall hands out rubber ducks to Brody Guy, 1, dressed as a tiger and Carson Guy, 2, dressed as Buzz, during Bettendorf City Hall's trick-or-treat event, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.