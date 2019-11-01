{{featured_button_text}}
110119-mda-nws-halloweensnow-004a.JPG

Greenley Hahn, 7, has her mom Stefanie put her gloves on during trick-or-treating near 23rd Street in Moline Thursday.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com

It's the first day of November and more snow is in the forecast, but accumulations are not expected to amount to much.

Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

NWS: Summary

Today brings a 50% chance of rain after 3 p.m. The daily high temp will be in the upper 30s. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight there's a chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of flurries between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 50% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Saturday there is a chance of flurries before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and a low around 29 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 34 degrees.

• Seven day forecast

clocks

• Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour Saturday night: Here's a friendly reminder to set your clocks back an hour before hitting the hay Saturday night as it is out with Daylight Saving Time and in with Standard Time.

When local daylight time is about to reach 2 a.m., Sunday, clocks are turned back 1 hour to 1 a.m for local standard time.

Or you could just turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed. Either way, it means an extra hour of sleep.

Sunrise and sunset will be about 1 hour earlier with more light in the morning. But get ready for those pre-5 p.m. sunsets.

Road closed sign

• 34th Street in Moline to close: The city of Moline reports that beginning today and continuing until Monday, weather permitting, 34th Street from 4th Avenue to 12th Avenue will be closed to through traffic.

Centennial Contractors will working on the storm sewer which will require the road to be closed.

